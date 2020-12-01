How To Catch Dab In Animal Crossing? Where To Find The Fish?

Fishing is one of the most exciting activities in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game also presents players with a number of opportunities to catch a wide range of fish and bugs when you are living on an island. Once you have caught a good number of fish, you can also sell them to earn money, present them to your villagers, keep them as furniture and more. The Dab is one of the fish that players catch to earn 300 bells. So, let us take a look at where you can find a Dab in Animal Crossing and how to catch one.

Also Read | Animal Crossing Mushrooms: What To Do With Mushrooms And How To Find Them

What size fish is a Dab?

A Dab looks quite similar to the Olive Flounder and can be found in the oceans. However, a Dab is a medium-sized fish as compared to the Olive Flounder, which is much larger.

Where to find Dab in Animal Crossing?

Players can find a Dab anywhere at the sea. Interestingly, you can find them at any time of the day so you can easily catch them as per your convenience.

Also Read | Animal Crossing Turkey Day Secret Ingredients; Learn About Them Here

How to catch Dab in Animal Crossing?

Players in both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere can catch a Dab for a good number of months. Those in the Northern Hemisphere can catch a Dab from October to April. As for players in the Southern Hemisphere, the fish is available from April to October every year.

Also Read | Turnips Animal Crossing: How To Plant Turnips In Animal Crossing?

To catch a Dab, you need to head over to the beach and start fishing. These fish are quite common, therefore, it is advised that you don't waste any fish baits on them. You can use these baits for catching rare fish. If you aren't able to find a Dab at a particular location, you can simply go around the beach and try your luck.

You should also note that a Dab has a medium shadow size. This means that you can avoid small and large ones and look only for medium shadow sizes. Just face the water, drop the hook close to where the fish are and wait for a few seconds. Wait for the floater to submerge in the water and tap 'A' to reel in the fish.

Also Read | How To Get Mussels In Animal Crossing? Here's Where You Can Find Some Mussels In The Game

Image credits: Nintendo