How To Get Large Snowflakes In Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Animal Crossing New Horizon players in the Northern hemisphere now have the opportunity to look forward to lots of DIY recipes and new materials. There will be snow showers in the island as you work your way into the winter season. Your island will soon be covered entirely in snowfalls as it starts to settle on grasses, trees, bushes, buildings and other areas. With the arrival of the new season, there will be plenty of new materials and items. Of the many items, Snowflakes are obviously one of the first seasonal materials that you will find on your island. However, it can be quite difficult to obtain large Snowflakes in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to get large Snowflakes in Animal Crossing?

If you are looking to collect Snowflakes, you can find them floating all over the island during the winter season. You can use your net to capture the item. However, if you are looking to catch large Snowflakes, you will need to build a Snowboy using Snowballs. When you build the perfect Snowboy, you will receive a large Snowflake along with a crafting recipe. However, you will only receive one large Snowflake once every day for every Snowboy. So, if you are looking for more large Snowflakes, you will need to build more Snowboys on your island.

What to do with Snowflakes?

Once you have collected enough Snowflakes, you can sell them at the Nook's Cranny. You can sell the regular Snowflakes for 200 Bells each, whereas the large Snowflakes can be sold for 2,500 Bells each.

The arrival of Snowflakes depends on the hemisphere a player lives in. For those living in the Northern hemisphere, the snowflake season starts on December 11 every year and runs until February 24. As for players living the Southern hemisphere, the snowflake season begins on June 11 every year and goes until August 24. The snowflake season has just kicked off for players in the Northern hemisphere, meaning you have enough time to collect all the items. Players who are in the Southern hemisphere will have to wait a few months before being able to obtain these items.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fifth major entry in the popular Animal Crossing gaming franchise, The video game was released on March 20, 2020, and is currently available only on Nintendo Switch platform.

Image credits: Nintendo