Animal Crossing Isabelle's Birthday: The Villager's Special Day Celebrated On Twitter

Animal Crossing players have recently been celebrating Isabelle’s birthday. This has managed to gain a lot of attention amongst the social media and the gaming community. Thus, we have listed all the information we have about Animal Crossing Isabelle’s birthday. Read more to know about Animal Crossing.

Animal Crossing fans celebrate Isabelle's birthday

Animal Crossing birthday is not a simple day. The fans usually celebrate the character’s birthday in real life. Similarly, Animal Crossing players have recently taken to their social media. Though the makers are not celebrating Isabelle’s birthday, the fans are still making the most out of their day.

They have shared a number of posts on their Twitter accounts about the same. To help you guys, we have also listed some of the most popular Tweets about Isabelle’s birthday. Apart from that, we have also listed all the Animal Crossing birthdays down below.

Happy birthday to little miss Isabelle! Sorry this game won't acknowledge it like it SHOULD >:( #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/In7p58eNkx — 🎄🦌 boudolph the golden reindeer 🦌🎄 (@bouquet543) December 21, 2020

happy birthday isabelle ily queen! <3 pic.twitter.com/7oAFWiKp7h — katie (@leafyuna) December 20, 2020

Animal Crossing Birthdays

January

Jan. 1: Bob, Ankha

Jan. 2: Shrunk, Poncho

Jan. 3: Joey

Jan. 4: Diana, Dizzy

Jan. 5: Roald

Jan. 6: Carmen

Jan. 7: Harry

Jan. 8: Pierce, Joan

Jan. 9: Tiffany

Jan. 10: Papi

Jan. 11: Maddie

Jan. 12: Moe

Jan. 13: Puddles

Jan. 14: Velma

Jan. 15: Gladys

Jan. 16: Ursala

Jan. 17: Rizzo

Jan. 18: Sherb

Jan. 19: Simon

Jan. 20: Opal

Jan. 21: Genji

Jan. 22: Francine

Jan. 23: Gwen

Jan. 24: Rhonda

Jan. 25: Savannah

Jan. 26: Vivian

Jan. 27: Admiral, Aurora

Jan. 28: Margie

Jan. 29: Cube

Jan. 30: Flurry

Jan. 31: Harriet, Winnie

February

Feb. 1: Bill

Feb. 2: Jitters

Feb. 3: Olivia

Feb. 4: Lily

Feb. 5: Penelope

Feb. 6: Annalisa

Feb. 7: Boomer

Feb. 8: Blanca, Frobert

Feb. 9: Cleo, Flora

Feb. 10: Stitches

Feb. 11: Pompom

Feb. 12: Drago

Feb. 13: Ribbot

Feb. 14: Muffy

Feb. 15: Kitty

Feb. 16: Anabelle

Feb. 17: Dobie

Feb. 18: Dora

Feb. 19: Freckles

Feb. 20: Sprinkle

Feb. 21: Puck

Feb. 22: Avery

Feb. 23: Pate

Feb. 24: Anicotti

Feb. 25: Hamphrey, Wendell

Feb. 26: Sheldon, Wisp

Feb. 27: Rosie

Feb. 28: Naomi

March

March 1: Coco

March 2: Barold

March 3: Bonbon, Pave

March 4: Anchovy

March 5: Gala

March 6: Chevre, Chai

March 7: Molly, C.J.

March 8: Pete, Zucker

March 9: Cyrano

March 11: Hopkins, Zipper

March 12: Midge

March 14: Dotty

March 15: Julian

March 16: Doc

March 17: Cheri

March 18: Dom

March 19: Merengue, Pelly

March 20: Hornsby

March 21: Elise

March 22: Paula

March 23: Axel

March 24: Skye

March 25: Billy, Celia

March 26: Fauna, Louie

March 27: Lolly

March 28: Baabara

March 29: Biff

March 30: Felicity

March 31: Klaus

April

April 2: Cashmere, Tammi

April 3: Eunice

April 4: Buck

April 5: Beau

April 6: Hopper, Resetti

April 7: Rasher

April 8: Maelle

April 9: Stella

April 10: Shari

April 11: Punchy

April 12: Melba

April 13: Candi

April 14: Rocket

April 15: Grams

April 16: Vesta

April 17: Charlise, Porter

April 18: Piper

April 19: Pietro

April 20: Stu

April 21: Agnes

April 22: Phoebe

April 23: Booker, Miranda

April 24: Walt

April 25: Bertha

April 26: Kevin

April 27: Katt

April 28: Ava

April 29: Coach

April 30: Angus

May

May 1: Clyde, Don

May 2: Mint

May 3: Carlo, Sylvia

May 4: Deirdre

May 5: Paolo, Daisy Mae

May 6: Tank

May 7: Ozzie

May 8: Curlos

May 9: Bunnie

May 10: Patty, Flick

May 11: Cherry

May 12: Ellie

May 13: Biskit

May 14: Canberra

May 15: Leonardo

May 16: Ike

May 17: Gayle

May 18: Pekoe

May 19: Olaf

May 20: T-Bone

May 21: June

May 22: Colton, Mabel

May 23: Peggy

May 24: Deli

May 25: Derwin, Gulliver

May 26: Bruce

May 27: Del

May 28: Renée

May 29: Purrl

May 30: Hamlet, Tom Nook

May 31: Marcie

June

June 1: Keaton

June 2: Lucy

June 3: Filbert

June 4: Reneigh

June 5: Camofrog

June 6: Lyle, Raddle

June 7: Timmy and Tommy, Zell

June 8: Peanut

June 9: Alfonso

June 10: Walker

June 11: Pudge

June 12: Bettina

June 13: Scoot

June 14: Pippy

June 15: Maple

June 16: Roscoe

June 17: Spike, Tangy

June 18: Cookie

June 19: Sally

June 20: Graham, Phineas

June 21: Sydney

June 22: Jacques

June 23: Tammy

June 24: Bluebear

June 25: Drake

June 26: Marina

June 27: Deena

June 28: Cooper, Kidd

June 29: Merry

June 30: Broccolo, Weber

July

July 1: Curt

July 2: Agent S.

July 3: Blaire

July 4: Apollo

July 5: Samson

July 6: Mira

July 7: Bree

July 8: Jeremiah

July 9: Huck, Static

July 10: Mott

July 11: Victoria

July 12: Olive

July 13: Twiggy

July 14: Dizzy

July 15: Caroline

July 16: Frita

July 17: Jay

July 18: Croque, Beppe

July 19: Nibbles, Pascal

July 20: Yuka

July 21: Prince

July 22: Chow

July 23: Elvis

July 24: O'Hare, Rex

July 25: Nat, Peck

July 26: Curly

July 27: Erik, Ketchup

July 28: Truffles

July 29: Lionel

July 30: Frank

July 31: Grizzly, Julia

August

Aug. 1: Kid Cat

Aug. 2: Vladimir, Harvey

Aug. 3: Benjamin, Tad

Aug. 4: Bones

Aug. 5: Poppy

Aug. 6: Chester

Aug. 7: Boots, Rory

Aug. 8: Bud, Leif

Aug. 9: Soleil

Aug. 10: Cole

Aug. 11: Gigi

Aug. 12: Gloria

Aug. 13: Tabby

Aug. 14: Leopold, Rod

Aug. 15: Wendy

Aug. 16: Leila, Nate

Aug. 17: Stinky

Aug. 18: Rocco

Aug. 19: Alice, Tybalt

Aug. 20: Lopez

Aug. 21: Wart Jr.

Aug. 22: Rolf

Aug. 23: K.K. Slider, Nana

Aug. 24: Jacob, Nan

Aug. 25: Tipper

Aug. 26: Rowan

Aug. 27: Bangle

Aug. 28: Chrissy, Lloid

Aug. 29: Gruff

Aug. 30: Hazel

Aug. 31: Audie

September

Sept. 1: Violet

Sept. 2: Flo

Sept. 3: Maggie, Spork

Sept. 4: Cally

Sept. 5: Greta

Sept. 6: Cesar, Giovanni

Sept. 7: Celeste, Tucker

Sept. 8: Astrid

Sept. 9: Pinky

Sept. 10: Pecan

Sept. 11: Peewee

Sept. 12: Lottie, Boone

Sept. 13: Moose

Sept. 14: Ricky

Sept. 15: Tutu

Sept. 16: Ed

Sept. 17: Whitney

Sept. 18: Bubbles

Sept. 19: Fuchsia

Sept. 20: Norma, Octavian

Sept. 21: Henry

Sept. 22: Ankha

Sept. 23: Cranston

Sept. 24: Apple, Blathers

Sept. 25: Mitzi

Sept. 26: Leilani, Teddy

Sept. 28: Kody

Sept. 29: Marshal

Sept. 30: Monique

October

Oct. 1: Boyd, Raymond

Oct. 2: Diva, Orville

Oct. 3: Big Top

Oct. 4: Goose

Oct. 5: Elmer

Oct. 6: Bitty, Tex

Oct. 7: Cobb

Oct. 8: Kiki

Oct. 9: Drift

Oct. 10: Franklin, Benedict

Oct. 11: Kitt

Oct. 12: Plucky, Lyman

Oct. 13: Chops, Gonzo

Oct. 14: Egbert

Oct. 15: Bea, Brewster, Hippeux

Oct. 16: Friga

Oct. 17: Limberg

Oct. 18: Redd, Al

Oct. 19: Clay

Oct. 20: Antonio

Oct. 21: Sandy, Timbra

Oct. 22: Katie, Sylvana

Oct. 23: Groucho

Oct. 24: Snooty, Broffina

Oct. 25: Portia

Oct. 26: Eugene

Oct. 27: Jambette

Oct. 28: Gaston, Katrina

Oct. 29: Rodeo

Oct. 30: Wade

Oct. 31: Labelle, Jack

November

Nov. 1: Butch

Nov. 2: Iggly

Nov. 3: Snake

Nov. 4: Lucky

Nov. 5: Lobo

Nov. 6: Boris

Nov. 7: Bam

Nov. 8: Alli

Nov. 9: Pango

Nov. 10: Rodney, Saharah

Nov. 11: Mac

Nov. 12: Mathilda

Nov. 13: Queenie

Nov. 14: Gracie, Pancetti

Nov. 15: Sly

Nov. 16: Daisy

Nov. 17: Mallary

Nov. 18: Tia

Nov. 19: Amelia

Nov. 20: Sparro

Nov. 21: Flip

Nov. 22: Claudia, Sable

Nov. 23: Knox

Nov. 24: Shep

Nov. 25: Wolfgang

Nov. 26: Willow

Nov. 27: Phil

Nov. 28: Peaches

Nov. 29: Kabuki

Nov. 30: Tasha, Kicks

December

Dec. 1: Sprocket, Rooney

Dec. 2: Annalise

Dec. 3: Claude

Dec. 4: Robin

Dec. 5: Carrie, Hans

Dec. 6: Kyle

Dec. 7: Buzz, Monty

Dec. 8: Eloise

Dec. 9: Chip, Becky

Dec. 10: Tom

Dec. 11: Sterling

Dec. 12: Lucha

Dec. 13: Bianca

Dec. 14: Freya

Dec. 15: Chadder

Dec. 16: Gabi

Dec. 17: Cousteau, Wilbur

Dec. 18: Fang

Dec. 19: Chief

Dec. 20: Isabelle, Digby, Rudy

Dec. 21: Blanche

Dec. 22: Quillson

Dec. 23: Ken

Dec. 24: Jingle

Dec. 25: Ruby

Dec. 26: Pashmina

Dec. 27: Goldie

Dec. 28: Bella

Dec. 29: Murphy, Vic

Dec. 30: Hugh

Dec. 31: Marcel

