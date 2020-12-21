Animal Crossing Toy Day Guide: Rewards, Things To Do And Additional Information

Animal Crossing has announced its Toy Day event that has been the talk of the gaming community. The players are thus asking questions like what is Toy Day in Animal Crossing and are trying to find more information about this festival. So to help them out, we have listed everything we know about the same. Read more to know about Animal Crossing Toy Day.

Animal Crossing Toy Day guide

Hello! I hope you're staying cozy and getting into the holiday spirit this week. Oh! Speaking of the holidays, I'm told we'll be getting a visit from one of Santa's helpers on Toy Day this year. That's December 24th, so keep an eye out for a deer friend in the plaza that day! pic.twitter.com/ka1nfFqvLH — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) December 18, 2020

The makers not released Animal Crossing Toy Day event but the players seem extremely curious about it already. The event will begin on December 24th, 2020 at 5 AM for a full 24 hours until 5 AM the next day on December 25th. To help out the players, we have also listed our Toy Day guide that might just help you guys out. We have also listed the thing t odo and list of rewards available in Animal Crossing Toy Day event.

Things to do in Animal Crossing Toy Day event

Players can talk to Jingle outside Resident Services and unlock the Festive Wrapping Paper DIY recipe.

They can even craft Festive Wrapping Paper and get the Magic Bag of presents from Jingle.

Players need to visit all of their villagers outside and indoors to give them presents from the Magic Bag.

They will then receive rewards from Jingle after delivering presents to villagers.

They can also exchange their own gifts with villagers to get Christmas Toy Set furniture items.

Animal Crossing Toy Day rewards and task

Festive Wrapping Paper (DIY Recipe): Talk To Jingle

Toy Day Stockings: Give Festive Wrapping Paper To Jingle

Gift Pile (DIY Recipe): Deliver Presents To More Than Half Of Villagers

Toy Day Sleigh: Deliver Presents To All Villagers

Jingle's Photo: Hang Toy Day Stockings Inside & Interact On Dec 25th

More about Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a popular game which was released in the month of March 2020. The game is the new addition to Nintendo's game and life simulator series in which players develop a town on a deserted island. The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was announced in September 2018 but it took around 2 years to get its release date.

It was released on March 20, 2020, and it managed to become the first console game to reach five million digital sales within a month. The players have been loving the game and it also became one of the few in the Animal Crossing franchise to get an additional content post-launch. The fans have also been waiting for other updates for the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

