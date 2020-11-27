Animal Crossing Turkey Day Not Working; Learn How To Fix This Issue Here

Animal Crossing is one of the games that have no action but still require the player to be always on their toes. The game has soared to massive popularity and has a huge player base too. Animal Crossing release constant updates that patch ongoing issues and provide new content for the players. This new content helps the player stay immersed in the game. The game has just come up with its Animal Crossing thanksgiving update and it is called Turkey Day. Some players have experienced Turkey Day not working in Animal Crossing.

Turkey Day not working in Animal Crossing

Believe it or not, players can time travel in Animal Crossing. Yes, time can be altered according to the whim of the player and they can go back and forth in time as and when they wish. This feature has been available for quite some time in Animal Crossing and this helps players to get an early glimpse of time-bound events in the game. Players have tried time-travelling ahead in Animal Crossing but have experienced Turkey Day not working. There can be many reasons for this as this update needs some prerequisites for the player to play the event. Here’s what the player needs to do if they experience Turkey Day not working in Animal Crossing:

Change Time Zone to Tokyo

Head to System Settings at the bottom of the HOME menu. Scroll down to System and then scroll to Date and Time. Scroll down to Time Zone and change it to Tokyo.

Change the Time to 9 a.m.

The Turkey Day event Festivities with Franklin does not start on the island till 9:00 a.m. Players can try changing the time to 9:00 a.m. and start the Turkey Day event.

Restart the game

After the Time zone is changed the game version will change from Ver. 1.0.6 to Ver. 1.0.6 a. The ‘a’ is very important as this ensures that the game mode with the Turkey Day event has been launched. After all the changes have been made, close the application and relaunch it, if it worked successfully, the players will spot Ver. 1.0.6 a on the top right corner and they’ll also be able to see the Turkey Day event from the startup screen. If it doesn’t work properly and Turkey Day is not working, then the players will have to change the Time Zones again. It can also be an issue if the player isn’t connected to the internet.

