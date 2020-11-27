Animal Crossing Turkey Day Secret Ingredients; Learn About Them Here

Animal Crossing is one of the games that have no action, yet at the same time require the player to be consistently on their toes. The game has taken off to monstrous fame and has a tremendous player base as well. Animal Crossing discharges steady updates that fix progressing issues and give new substance to the players. This new substance enables the player to remain submerged in the game. The game has quite recently thought of its Animal Crossing thanksgiving update and it is called Turkey Day. Many players are asking about Turkey Day secret ingredients in Animal Crossing.

Turkey Day secret ingredients in Animal Crossing

Turkey Day is here and it's going to involve a lot of cooking. Franklin the Turkey is hosting the event, but he seems to be having some issues. There are dishes that need to be cooked for the event but Franklin is short on the ingredients. It is now upto the players to look for the ingredients in and around the island and help Franklin out. Franklin needs ingredients for four dishes, Pumpkin Pie, Clam Chowder, Fish meuniere, and gratin. Find the ingredients needed to cook each dish and rewards below:

Pumpkin Pie: For this Franklin would need one orange pumpkin and one white, green, or yellow pumpkin. These can be found near Halloween supplies or can be traded from the villagers. For help with this dish, Franklin will reward the player with a Turkey Day Wall.

Clam Chowder: For this dish, Franklin will need 3 manila clams. Manila clams are usually found on the beaches. For cooking this dish Franklin will reward the player with a Turkey Day Rug.

Gratin: For this dish, Franklin would need one Mussel and one randomly selected mushroom. Mussels can be found easily in the ocean. Mushrooms can be found growing near trees. For completing this dish Franklin will reward the player with Turkey Day Flooring.

Fish Meuniere: For this dish, Franklin needs one Sea Bass and one random fish depending on the hemisphere the player is in. If the player is in the northern hemisphere, it can be either Dab, Olive flounder, or Red snapper. If the player is in the southern hemisphere, it can either be Olive Flounder or Red Snapper. For completing this dish Franklin will reward the player with Cornucopia.

Players can also avail special bonus rewards by adding secret ingredients. Every dish has its own secret ingredient which can be used when the dish is being cooked the second time. They just need to ask Franklin to cook it and have the secret ingredient in their Inventory. Here are all the Turkey Day secret ingredients and rewards for the dishes.

Pumpkin Pie: The secret ingredient for this dish is the colored pumpkins that are left to be collected. Franklin will gift the player random furniture from the Turkey Day set or the Cozy Turkey Day DIY recipe.

Clam Chowder: The secret ingredient for this dish is scallops. They can be found in the sea. Franklin will gift the player random furniture from the Turkey Day set or the Cozy Turkey Day DIY recipe.

Gratin: The Secret Ingredient for this dish is the Dungeness Crab. They can be found on the beaches. Franklin will gift the player random furniture from the Turkey Day set or the Cozy Turkey Day DIY recipe.

Fish Meuniere: The secret ingredient for this dish is Barred Knifejaw. This is a rare fish that needs to be caught. Franklin will gift the player random furniture from the Turkey Day set or the Cozy Turkey Day DIY recipe.

Here’s what the player can get from the Turkey Day set with the Turkey Day secret ingredients:

Turkey Day Casserole

Turkey Day Chair

Turkey Day Decorations

Turkey Day Garden Stand

Turkey Day Hearth

Turkey Day Table

Turkey Day Table Setting

Turkey Day Wheat Decor

