Apex Legends 1.45 Patch Notes Implement Much Needed Fixes To Replicators, Loba And More

Respawn Entertainment has recently released a new patch update for its free-to-play FPS battle royale game Apex Legends. The latest Apex Legends update 1.45 has been rolled out on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms. The size of the update may vary for each platform.

Apex Legends patch notes 1.45

Here's a look at all the changes coming to the game with the new Apex Legends patch notes 1.45:

General

Fixed a number of crashes related to server.

There are a few adjustments to the appearance of certain holosprays in the game.

An inappropriate Caustic voice line has now been removed.

Audio

An issue has been fixed where the audio would fail to play while shooting the Devotion and Volt.

An issue has been fixed where Crypto’s drone in Caustic gas would play to the entire server

An issue with the marking crafting replicators from the ship playing a “Let’s go here” VO ping has been fixed.

Replicators

An issue has been fixed where the Evo Shields would require a total of 100 damages when crafting the 100 points.

An issue has been fixed with the Ninja controller configuration where it wouldn't be able to use the Replicators.

An issue has been fixed where players would face issue reviving their teammates when they are downed while using a Replicator.

Gibraltar

An issue has been fixed with the 'Dome Shield on Sheila' where it would let players shoot via Dome Shield.

Rampart

An issue has been fixed with the 'No Mercy' finisher where it would spam 'Boom' to the whole server.

An issue has been fixed with the amped cover walls which would require players to attempt more hits from heirlooms than from normal melee so that it's finally destroyed.

A server crash has been fixed where Sheila would get destroyed when a player would use it.

Crypto

An issue has bee fixed where Hack would fail to detect players on Sheila.

Wraith

An issue has been fixed where the portal would suddenly disappear after the death of Wraith.

A crash has been fixed with the Wraith’s portal where it would communicate with World’s Edge geysers.

An error has been fixed with the Wraith’s portal where it would be too close to a replicator and the player communicating with the replicator.

Loba

An issue has been fixed with Loba’s teleport at certain locations.

Image credits: EA