Apex Legends' Broken Ghost Quest Confirms The Return Of Titanfall 2 Villain

Apex Legends is one of the biggest battle royale titles with a massive following around the world. The game comes from EA and Respawn Entertainment, who have been investing intensively in the franchise to make sure that the game stays an evergreen, free-to-play shooter. Developers have been consistently creative with the title, especially when it comes to introducing new characters from other popular games.

A few months ago, the game developers announced that they have a pleasant surprise for all the Titanfall 2 fans heading into Apex Legends Season 5. There has already been enough hype surrounding Ash’s potential debut in Apex Legends especially after more clues were dropped in the Broken Ghost quests, giving more credence to the speculations. It is believed that the Titanfall 2 villain will finally return to the Outlands in Season 5.

Ash was first seen in the future world of Apex during Season 4 of the battle royale. Surprisingly, Ash’s brief appearance in the teaser came around the same time when developers were in the process of officially revealing their new offensive legend, Revenant. For those who missed, Ash from Titanfall 2 made a very short appearance in the teaser right when a former Apex Predator lieutenant’s picture popped on the screen alongside reports of Hammond Robotics facing backlash for its controversial work.

Ash in Apex Legends – The Storyline

Apex Legends takes place more than two decades after the conclusion to Titanfall 2. Ash got killed by BT and Cooper on the Typhon as part of the Titanfall storyline, which means that she is not a figurehead for Hammond Robotics just yet. Fans can expect some kind of resurrection that would set for her comeback.

It is likely that the resurrection would be anytime soon during the Broken Ghost quest in Apex. There was also a title card on top of the newsreel, with the word "Ash" marked on the reward for completing the part of the quest. However, it is still not clear how the Titanfall 2 villain will fit into Apex Legends and whether she will eventually become part of the playable characters in the game.

Image credits: EA