Apex Legends Aftermarket's Detailed Patch Notes You Must Check Out

Apex Legends is readying up for the launch of its new cross-play event called Aftermarket. Respawn is trying out their new cross-play beta with their new event. Players from PS4 and Xbox One will be able to squad up thanks to this event. This update will bring a whole lot of buffs, bug fixes, and tweaks to the game. It will also add some flashy new game modes for the players to enjoy. EA has released the Apex Legends patch notes for Aftermarket on its official website.

Get revved up for the Aftermarket Collection Event. Take part in the cross-play beta, dive into the new “Flashpoint” LTM, take on challenges to earn exclusive rewards, and more! It’s going to be a hell of a ride! 😎



Speed off into the Aftermarket Collection Event starting Oct 6. pic.twitter.com/iwEDkX1i9U — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 1, 2020

Apex Legends patch notes for Aftermarket

The Aftermarket event will have their cross-play beta, a new LTM, and a whole lot more. Here are the detailed Apex Legends patch notes for the Aftermarket event:

Cross-Play Beta: Crossplay is a feature that all games want. Apex Legends has heard the player requests and will be testing out this feature in this new update.

Flashpoint LTM: Flashpoint is a new LTM coming to Apex Legends. In this mode, all the healing items will be removed from the map and the players will have to go to specific zones on the map to recharge their health and shields.

Collection Event: Aftermarket brings in another 24 item collection event with skins like Wattson’s “Wired for Speed” skin or Wraith’s “Void Prowler” Skin.

Event Prize Track: With a new event, also means a new challenge track! This time around, get a chance to get free cosmetics like Bangalore’s “Blue Chipped” or the Hemlok’s “Performance Boost”.

New Heirloom – Caustic’s Death Hammer: Caustic’s Death Hammer is the latest heirloom to be added to the heirloom pool. This nox filled hammer will smash anyone who comes in contact with it.

Legend Meta

Rampart: Increased the rate at which Sheila's bullet spread tightens

Bloodhound: Updated Bloodhound’s tactical cooldown while ultimate is active from 6 seconds to 8 seconds.

Pathfinder: Grapple cooldown is now based on the distance Pathfinder traveled. The shortest possible pull has a 10s cooldown; the maximum cooldown is still 35s, but you're going to have to swing a very long distance to get there.

Wraith: Updated Wraith’s sprint animation.

Crypto: Crypto’s Drone can now open loot vaults if Crypto has a key in his inventory. It consumes the key as usual.

Loba: Increased range of ultimate & passive from 3100 units to 4500 units. Loba now starts the match with her ultimate half charged.

Weapon Meta

Devotion: Increasing hipfire spread at a base level and also increasing the spread added while firing.

Spitfire: We try to keep hipfire numbers consistent with similar weapons of the same class. So, the hipfire spread increase on the Devotion is also being applied to the Spitfire. To compensate, we are reducing horizontal recoil on the Spitfire.

Triple Take: Reduced fire rate from 1.4 to 1.3.

Quality of life

Loot Prompts now show how much damage an Evo shield has accumulated, so you can make a better decision when switching.

You are now able to switch to same-level armor that has less health if it is closer to evolving.

Loot Prompts will now have a small indicator that lets you know if your teammate needs this item, so you can ping it!

Performance Display is a new option that activates a panel that appears in the top right corner of your screen during a match.

Anonymous Mode has been added to the options. Anonymize your name in the champion presentation, obituary, and other locations of living opponents.

Level 0 Evo Armor will now appear as empty in the inventory, so you can ping to request for Armor

There are more banners placed around World's Edge to better support Cryptos ability to see nearby squads in his drone.

Out of Bounds - The out of bounds timer no longer refreshes each time you enter a new out of bounds area. The timer is now a fixed amount of time: 30 seconds. If you enter new out of bounds areas, the timer will steadily decrease. However, if you only have 5 seconds left, the timer will keep refreshing up to that 5-second mark.

This should work against people exploiting the timer, while still allowing time for people to get down if they land up there.

Random Favorite selection added for Music and Loadscreen categories

Holo Sprays will now remember which players liked them and will display a count to the owner. This also prevents other players from spamming “like” on the holo spray.

Legend Tokens have been minimized to a tooltip in the lobby. Hover over your currency to see your amount.

Bug Fixes

General: Added the ability to ping the satellite dish at Crypto’s Map Room from the dropship.

Gibraltar: Fixed an issue with the bubble shield looking white in certain conditions.

Lifeline: Fixed an issue with the “Guardian Angel” Skin having a stretched neck when using Sheila. Fixed an issue where care packages would not be allowed to be placed on certain parts of Capacitor, Rig, or Salvage in Kings Canyon.

Caustic: Fixed Caustic barrels from being placed at an angle on shipping crates.

Mirage: Fixed an issue that prevented Mirage decoys from being pinged. Fixed an issue that did not allow Crypto’s drone to highlight decoys.

Octane: Fixed a visual issue that removed Revenant’s shadow form from a player after jumping off an Octane Jump Pad. Fixed an issue with the Jump Pad clipping into the ground in certain areas

Crypto: Fixed an issue with his drone not detecting Wattson’s Security Fences. Fixed an audio issue with survey beacon sometimes making very little sound when using it as Crypto’s drone. Fixed an issue with his drone not taking damage from directly below.

Revenant: Fixed an issue with the HUD of the Replicator staying on screen when the totem effect wears off.

Loba: Fixed inconsistencies with teleporting onto a supply ship. Fixed an issue allowing teleporting into drills around Lava Fissure. Fixed an issue preventing teleporting on certain terrain in Staging.

Rampart: Fixed an issue with doors closing when dismounting a placed Sheila in a doorway.

Fixed Amped Cover from floating in the air when placed on a supply ship.

Fixed an issue with being able to place Sheila on loot bins.

Fixed an issue with Longbow DMR, Triple Take, Mastiff, and Sentinel not always receiving the Amped Cover buff.

Fixed an issue with Amped Cover being able to be placed at bad angles around the map.

Fixed an issue with the Amped Cover not being destroyed by the initial blast of Charge Rifle.

Fixed an issue with bullets getting amped before they cross the amped wall from certain angles.

L-Star: Fixed an issue with overheating occurring when firing a single shot from the weapon multiple times.

