Apex Legends Weapon Tier List: Best Weapons From All The Tiers

Apex Legende Season 6 is now live and the players have been loving it. But a number of them are also asking about the new additions to the game. A set of new weapons seem to have attracted the gamers and they certainly want to know more about it. Thus here is the Apex Legends Season 6 weapon tier list.

In Season 6 - Boosted, new Legend Rampart has arrived to upgrade the competition. Unearth a new way to grab better gear with the all-new Crafting system. Get amped for the new Volt energy SMG, and more!



Season 6 - Boosted kicks off at 10pm PT on August 17. ðŸ¤˜ pic.twitter.com/TODNrO9dj3 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 14, 2020

Also Read | How To Report Players In Apex Legends? Get Rid Of All The Cheaters In The Game

Also Read | Bloodhound Quotes: Here Are The Best Quotes Of Apex Legends Character

Best Weapons in Apex Legends

S-Tier:

Peacekeeper:- Body Damage: 110, Headshot Damage: 165, Reload time: 2.5s, Magazine Capacity: 6

Wingman- Body Damage: 45, Headshot Damage: 90, Reload time: 2.1s, Magazine Capacity: 6, Ammo Type: Heavy

Kraber .50-CAL Sniper- Body Damage: 145, Headshot Damage: 250, Reload time: 4.3s, Magazine Capacity: 4, Ammo Type: Unique

L-STAR: Body Damage: 21, Headshot Damage: 42, Reload time: 3.26, Magazine Capacity: 40, Ammo Type: Unique

A-Tier:

VK-47 Flatline- Body Damage: 19, Headshot Damage: 32, Reload time: 3.1s, Magazine Capacity: 20, Ammo Type: Heavy

M600 Spitfire- Body Damage: 20, Headshot Damage: 40, Reload time: 3.33s, Magazine Capacity: 35, Ammo Type: Heavy

G7 Scout- Body Damage: 30, Headshot Damage: 60, Reload time: 3.0s, Magazine Capacity: 10, Ammo Type: Light

Havoc- Body Damage: 18, Headshot Damage: 36, Reload time: 3.2s, Magazine Capacity: 25, Ammo Type: Energy

R-301 Carbine: Body Damage: 14, Headshot Damage: 28, Reload time: 3.2s, Magazine Capacity: 18, Ammo Type: Light

B-Tier:

EVA-8 Auto- Body Damage: 68, Headshot Damage: 90, Reload time: 3.0s, Magazine Capacity: 8, Ammo Type: Shotgun

Triple Take- Body Damage: 69, Headshot Damage: 138, Reload time: 3.4s, Magazine Capacity: 5, Ammo Type: Energy

R-99- Body Damage: 12, Headshot Damage: 18, Reload time: 2.45s, Magazine Capacity: 18, Ammo Type: Light

F-Tier:

P2020: Body Damage: 13, Headshot Damage: 18, Reload time: 1.25s, Magazine Capacity: 10, Ammo Type: Light

Also Read | Who Voices Bloodhound In Apex Legends? Know More About Your Favourite Character

Where can I download Apex Legends?

Apex Legends can be downloaded using the following stores and techniques:

Origin Direct Download (PC)

PlayStation® Store (PlayStation® 4)

Xbox One Store (Xbox One)

How to report a player in Apex Legends?

Bring up the in-game menu while playing the game (Press Tab for PC, Options for PS4, Menu for Xbox One).

Select the Squad tab option.

Open the Squad selection tab in Apex Legends.

Click on the warning symbol. This symbol can be spotted under each and every player.

Then choose the reason for reporting the player.

A screen will pop up that will give an area to enter a player name and what type of report the players want to make.

The players will have to select the reason for reporting the player.

Players can also reach out to Kamu that helps the makers to remove any cheaters off their servers.

Also Read | How To Get Heirlooms In Apex Legends? Easiest Way To Get The Rare Item

All image credits: SockXL Youtube