Apex Legends PC Requirements: System Requirements And Steps To Download The Game

Apex Legends is one of the biggest battle royale games right now with a massive following around the globe. The free-to-play FPS title from Respawn has come a long way since its release and it continues to grow with every major update. The video game is playable on all major gaming consoles and is also available on Windows PC.

However, before you boot the title on your PC, you will need to make sure that your system can actually run it. So, we take a quick look at Apex Legends PC requirements.

Apex Legends PC requirements

Minimum system specifications

Apex Legends is a graphic-intensive video game, however, it doesn't require a highly demanding hardware configuration to run on your system. Here is a list of the minimum requirements that your system needs to meet for running Apex Legends:

Operating System: Windows 7 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel Core i3-6300 3.8GHz / AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz Quad-Core Processor

RAM: 6 GB RAM

Hard disk: 40 GB of available space

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 / Radeon HD 7730

GPU RAM: 1 GB

Recommended system specifications

Apex Legends can be played on PCs at lower settings, however, these settings aren't ideal to play the first-person-shooter game. This is because you may likely run into some issues or lags during your gameplay. Therefore, it is advised that you play the title on the hardware configuration recommended by the game developers. Here is a look at the recommended hardware configuration for Apex Legends:

Operating System: Windows 7 (64-bit) or above.

CPU: Intel i5 3570K or higher

RAM: 8 GB or above.

Hard disk: 40 GB of available space

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290

GPU RAM: 8 GB

Apex Legends download size

It is worth mentioning that EA still lists the minimum and recommended storage space of 22 GB on its official Apex Legends website. And while the video game was originally released at just 22 GB, you will require close to 40 GB of free hard disk space to install the current version of the title on PC via Origin. This is obviously due to the several updates and patches the game has received over time.

Apex Legends download

Here are the steps to download Apex Legends on your PC:

Step 1: The first step is to download EA's Origin client by accessing the link here.

Step 2: Install the launcher and run it by following the on-screen instructions.

Step 3: Log into your EA account. You can also create a new account if you don't have one.

Step 4: Search for Apex Legends using the browse option.

Step 5: Once you find the game, click on the title and hit 'Add to Library.'

Step 6: Tap 'Download with Origin' and launch it once downloaded.

Step 7: You can now access the game from the 'My Game Library' tab.

Image credits: EA