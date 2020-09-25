Apex Legends Producer Confirms Game-changing Buff For Fan-favourite Robot Pathfinder

Apex Legends is one of the most successful free-to-play first-person shooters from Respawn Entertainment. The battle royale game features a host of heroes where every character boasts a unique playstyle and personality which allows you to keep things fresh through every single round. The game developers constantly implement nerfs or buffs to bring the much-needed balance changes to the hero’s abilities and do justice to each character.

Apex Legends Pathfinder buff confirmed

Josh Medina, producer at Respawn Entertainment - Apex Legends, now confirmed that Pathfinder will be finally getting a buff, which has the fans excited. The announcement came after a Twitter user who pretended to be Josh Medina claimed that Apex Legends fans will finally get the Pathfinder buff they have been asking for the whole time. The user also added that the company has decided to bring the cooldown from 35 to 25 seconds.

Hi @PlayApex legends! We have been listening to your feedback, and have realized we have hurt Pathfinder a little more than intended. To combat this we have decided to take low profile off, reduce grapple cool down to 25 seconds (from 35 seconds) — Josh mendina (@SelfMadeJimar) September 23, 2020

Responding to the tweet, the real Josh Medina confirmed that it was obviously a troll, but also revealed that the fan-favourite robot will indeed receive the much-needed buff.

He’s gonna get some love soon — josh medina (@lowkeydbjosh) September 24, 2020

Josh did not offer any details on what will be the exact changes coming to Pathfinder, however, it is likely that there will be a slight reduction in the cooldown. Fans can also expect some changes to other areas of the character's kit.

Pathfinder is one of the widely used characters in Apex Legends and is clearly one of the huge favourites among most players. Pathfinder mains have been requesting a Pathfinder buff for quite some time now and it appears that it will soon receive the necessary adjustments. Pathfinder had received a major nerf to his grappling ability which took the cooldown to 35 seconds from the previously set time of 15 seconds. It is obvious that the original cooldown was quite high, however, changing it to 35 seconds was a bit too much for players as it clearly knocked Pathfinder out of meta contention.

As of right now, it isn't clear when the change will be implemented, however, it may arrive with the upcoming Apex Legends update.

