Apex Legends BLM Badge; Respawn Adds BLM Badge To The Game For Black History Month

Apex Legends, the battle royale game from Respawn entertainment is is one of the most popular games. The game has been growing steadily and just launched its 8th season update. This Apex Legends update introduced many changes like a new character, a new weapon, changes to the meta. Now Apex Legends is also adding a Black Lives Matter (BLM) badge in the game.

Apex Legends BLM badge

This badge will be made available to all players anyone who wishes to can equip this. It will show up next to their profiles in the game, as a symbol of support for the black lives matter movement. It's a powerful step taken by Respawn studios and Apex Legends to take a stand for such a powerful political matter. Video games have often embraced political commentary in their games and studios often hide powerful symbolism and clues in their game. For example. recently players discovered a Black Lives Matter mural in the latest Spider-Man game, Miles Morales. A lot of gaming companies also supported the Black Lives Matter movement when it was going strong.

The Fuse has been lit! Season 8: Mayhem is now live across all platforms. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KMZAgCIxBv — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 2, 2021

The Apex Legends Twitter announced that all players would receive a Black Lives Matter badge in respect of the Black History Month in February. As you can see in the above tweet, the badge is a raised black fist, synonymous with the Black Lives Matter movement, placed on a yellow background. The developers have said they want to remind players that they should always, "stand in solidarity with [their] Black colleagues, partners, family, friends, & players in the fight against racism and social injustice."

The players' reaction to this has been mixed and some players delved into name-calling the developers and using racist slangs. It wasn't completely unexpected, as people with divided opinions exist everywhere. Some players questioned why the badge was introduced in a game that rewards skill-based achievements. However, a large portion of the players are in support of the badge and the Black Lives Matter Movement as well and they want to display their solidarity. Apex Legends has always been a game that promoted equality and has given voice to the oppressed. The Apex Legends characters are diverse from many races and backgrounds, as well as LGBTQ. Respawn has also made it clear they want their game to bring about positive change.

