Apex Legends Season 8 Patch Notes Bring New Legend, Weapon, And Quality Of Life Updates

Respawn Entertainment is all to release the next major Season 8: Mayhem update which will introduce new explosive legend Fuse and a 30-30 Repeater weapon, along with changes to the Kings Canyon map. The Apex Legends Season 8 update will also make various tweaks and adjustments to the weapons. Players should note that the patch will go live on servers on February 2 around 1 PM ET, and developers have already released the official Apex Legends patch notes detailing all the changes with the update.

Apex Legends patch notes

Here's a look at all the changes arriving with the new Apex Legends Season 8 update:

New legend: Fuse

Fuse is a mercenary-turned-cage fighter who never turns down a good dust-up. His affinity for explosions allows him to carry extra grenades and to throw them faster and further. He can launch a cluster bomb with airburst explosives. And when it’s time to really bring the boom, Fuse uses “Wally” to launch a bombardment that encircles an area in a ring of flames.

Passive - Grenadier

Stack an extra grenade per inventory slot. Fire grenades farther, faster, and more accurately.

Tactical - Knuckle Cluster

Launch a cluster bomb that continuously expels airburst explosives on impact.

Ultimate - The Motherlode

Launch a bombardment that encircles a target area in a wall of flames.

New weapon: 30-30 Repeater

This weapon is a heavy ammo lever-action repeater which packs hard-hitting rounds. These rounds can nail a fleeing Mirage at 200 paces.

The 30-30 is the benchmark for reliability, designed to withstand whipping sandstorms and temporal instability, which made it an obvious choice for the Apex Games.

Kings Canyon map update

Apex Legends Season 8 makes changes to the Kings Canyon. Players can now explore beyond Artillery, Spotted Lakes takes over the Slums and some new observation towers for basic recon or a sniper’s nest. One can also find ECHO (Ecological Cleanup and Hazard Outreach) camps, Explosive Holds, Observation Towers, and a lot more.

Legendary Magazines

Season 8 introduces Gold-tier magazines. Attaching it to a weapon automatically reloads your stowed weapons after a brief delay. The Gold magazine has the same capacity as Purple mags and is available for Light, Heavy, Snipers, and Energy Weapons.

Quality of Life update

Damage counter

Developers have now added a damage counter to the HUD. This was a highly requested feature, to allow people easier tracking for chasing those badges and challenges.

Pinging Ammo

Pinging weapons or ammo in your inventory displays your current ammo count along with "player wants ammo" in quick chat.

Color Blind update

Healing and reviving will now follow colourblind rules when colourblind settings are enabled.

Lore Blurbs on Canon Skins

Some of our skins are canon, and some are just for fun. For the skins that represent an important part of that character's backstory, developers have added a small blurb to describe the significance of that skin in the Legend's life.

Legend meta

Wraith

Hitbox adjustments

Rampart

Sheila angle increase from 120° to 180°

Wall health in build phase increased from 1hp to 45hp (sniper rounds still pierce through)

Horizon

Gravity Lift effective cooldown increased from 21s to 25s. The 15s cooldown timer will now start when the Gravity Lift disappears.

Octane

Hitting the jump pad from a standing position will launch players along a high arc (the speed and trajectory of the old super-jump).

From a crouched position, players will launch along a low arc, meaning they’ll fly lower but farther in the horizontal direction.

Crypto

Remove ability to stick arc stars to friendly drones.

Loba

Loot inside unopened care packages is now visible with Eye for Quality and accessible through the Black Market Boutique.

Caustic

All gas now dissipates as soon as Caustic’s team is eliminated.

Mirage

Mirage decoys create footstep sounds.

Weapon meta

Fully Kitted Rotation

Removed: Wingman, Sentinel, Havoc, G7, Alternator

Added: R-301, 30-30 Repeater, Mozambique, Longbow DMR, Spitfire

Attachments

We are removing the Gold Barrel from the loot pool

Hop Ups

The Double Tap hop up will be removed from the loot pool

The Anvil Rounds hop up will be added into the loot pool

Volt

Bullet damage decreased from 16 to 15

Alternator

Bullet damage increased from 15 to 16

Spitfire

Bullet damage increased from 18 to 19

Reload speed increased from 2.8 seconds to 3.2

Empty Reload speed increased from 3.33 seconds to 3.8

EVA 8

Fire rate increased from 2.0 to 2.1

Bug fixes

Caustic

Sonar abilities no longer stop Caustic’s highlight vision.

Loba

Fixed a few exploitable areas on Kings Canyon that Loba was able to reach via her Bracelet.

Rampart

Jumpads in Octane’s town takeover no longer allow Rampart to place Sheila on them.

Fixed an issue with Rampart's passive persisting even after changing characters in Firing Range

Havoc

Fixed an issue causing the Havoc to have 100% accuracy when hip-fired through Rampart’s Amped Cover.

Peacekeeper

Fixed a POV issue that occurred when using Horizon’s abilities, then immediately going into ADS with a Peacekeeper.

Clubs

Re-enabled ability to invite friends to the club from the friends list

Fixed an issue causing some users who have opted out of "Last Squad Invites" to not appear in club event timelines when placing in the top 5 of a match

Failing to connect to the club database no longer leads to a misleading "Kicked from club" message

Players will no longer be kicked from clubs when switching to another profile on Xbox.

MISC

Fixed an issue with crowds not cheering in Pathfinder’s Town takeover.

Fixed an issue preventing some heirlooms from appearing in the heirloom shop.

Fixed an issue that allowed Thermites to deal damage through certain walls on Olympus.

Apex Legends is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC platforms. The Apex Legends Switch is also set to arrive sometime soon, however, an official of release is yet to be confirmed. Apex Legends cross progression is now supported on all platforms.

Image credits: EA website