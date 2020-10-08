Apex Legends Cross-play: How To Access The Cross-platform Feature?

Apex Legends has been one of the most popular FPP battle royale game which has been developed by Respawn Entertainment. The makers had recently announced that Apex Legends is going cross-platform. This has been one of the most talked-about topics of the gaming community lately. Read more to know about Apex Legends going cross-platform.

How to play Apex Legends Cross-platform

Apex Legends cross-play was recently introduced with an update via beta format. This was released on October 6 and the players can now start playing Apex Legends cross-platform. The PS and Xbox players game has been changed to cross-platform automatically. This means that the PD and Xbox players can play with and against eachother. But the PC players will only be able to match against PC players. The PS and Xbox players can still play wit the PC gamers by adding them to your game by sending an invitation.

This means that if the player is using a PC, he/she will not be pitted against any PS and Xbox users in matchmaking. They even shared a Tweet that said, “Get revved up for the Aftermarket Collection Event. Take part in the cross-play beta, dive into the new “Flashpoint” LTM, take on challenges to earn exclusive rewards, and more! It’s going to be a hell of a ride! Smiling face with sunglasses. Speed off into the Aftermarket Collection Event starting Oct 6.”

Get revved up for the Aftermarket Collection Event. Take part in the cross-play beta, dive into the new “Flashpoint” LTM, take on challenges to earn exclusive rewards, and more! It’s going to be a hell of a ride! 😎



Speed off into the Aftermarket Collection Event starting Oct 6. pic.twitter.com/iwEDkX1i9U — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 1, 2020

Where can I download Apex Legends?

Origin Direct Download (PC)

PlayStation® Store (PlayStation® 4)

Xbox One Store (Xbox One)

How to report players in Apex Legends?

Bring up the in-game menu while playing the game (Press Tab for PC, Options for PS4, Menu for Xbox One).

Select the Squad tab option.

Open the Squad selection tab in Apex Legends.

Click on the warning symbol. This symbol can be spotted under each and every player.

Then choose the reason for reporting the player.

A screen will pop up that will give an area to enter a player name and what type of report the players want to make.

The players will have to select the reason for reporting the player.

Players can also reach out to Kamu that helps the makers to remove any cheaters off their servers.

Some common reasons reported:

“Shot me with no line of sight”

“The aim was snapping to targets”

“Moving in impossible ways”

