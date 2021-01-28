Apex Legends: Gibraltar And Caustic To Be Last Legends With Gigantic Hitboxes

Apex Legends is certainly one of the most successful first-person shooter games out there. The free-to-play title from Respawn Entertainment is obsessed over by millions around the globe and has numerous pro-gamers associated with it. Best known for its super dynamic game mechanics and blending the gameplay of BR with character shooters, the game features a host of playable characters (legends) who possess a unique set of skills and abilities specific to them.

Of the many characters available in-game, Gibraltar and Caustic are clearly among the oldest legends you can take to your battles. These legends have been part of the Apex Legends roster since the game’s release and they have clearly amassed a huge following ever since. While the two legends can be easily seen running around in almost every match you drop into, that wasn’t really the case back when the free-to-play hero shooter first came out due to their hitboxes.

Gibraltar and Caustic will be the last legends to equip massive hitboxes

Officials at Apex Legends have revealed that the gaming studio will no longer ship legends on a large hitbox, meaning that Gibraltar and Caustic will be the last legends to have a huge frame. Daniel Klein, Senior Game Designer, responded to a Reddit post saying that the move to implement different hitbox sizes was in fact, a bad decision as it led to imbalances. He further explained that the company would actually consider compressing the hitbox size for both legends and make necessary changes to the cosmetics if it was achievable.

When Apex Legends released in early 2019, Gibraltar was widely considered a laughing stock, which made him the least viable choice among players. Caustic was another playable character to receive widespread criticism from the community, keeping him away from most of the action. If you can't recall, this was clearly due to their gigantic hitboxes which were deemed unfair. However, the discrepancies were soon addressed with the introduction of Fortified and Low Profile passives which served as equalizer perks. This helped compensate for variations in hitbox sizes in legends.

Image credits: Respawn Entertainment