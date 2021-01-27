How To Join The Mafia In BitLife? List Of All Mob Families You Can Join

BitLife is one of the most popular simulation games out there where players can experience various aspects of life in a virtual world. Depending on the choices you make, you either become a model citizen who believes in setting a good example for those around you or you horrify your parents by descending into the world of crime. If the latter interests you, the game actually allows you to become a specialized criminal and get your own mob family.

How to join the mafia in BitLife?

Joining the BitLife mafia is a lot easier than you might think. To be an eligible candidate, you need to start committing petty crimes as you grow up. Once you reach 18, you need to head over to the 'Occupations' tab and follow these steps:

Step 1: Under Occupations, click on the 'special careers' option.

Here, you will see a number of specialized careers that you can choose to pursue.

Step 2: Click on 'organized crime' to view all the available mafia families in the game. There are currently six mafia families in the game which include:

The Irish Mob

The Latin Mafia

The Mafia

The Russian Mob

The Triad

The Yakuza

Step 3: You can choose to join any of the mob families, however, you will only be selected if they consider you a valuable member for their team. In many cases, you will be rejected if you don't have a solid criminal background. In order to prove yourself, you should consider getting involved with crimes like stealing from an early age. As you grow older, you can rob a bank, which will significantly improve your chances of getting selected by any of the mob families in the game. You can also escape prison in BitLife to develop a reputation among the mafia bosses.

However, if you get caught while committing smaller crimes and fail to make a bigger name as a criminal, you can start a new life and go through the process again. Once you have been selected, you will be tasked with completing various crimes on a regular basis.

