Apex Legends 1.56 Patch Notes Address Freezing Issues And Improved Stability

Respawn Entertainment has rolled out a new update for its popular free-to-play first-person shooter battle royale game Apex Legends. The new Apex Legends 1.56 update is now live on servers and it addresses a number of issues in the game. Unfortunately, the patch doesn’t bring new content or features to the battle royale. It primarily focuses on deploying some much-needed fixes that players have been encountering in the game for quite some time now. So, let us quickly take a look at the issues that have been addressed with the new Apex Legends update.

Apex Legends patch notes 1.56

The gaming studio has revealed all the issues that will be fixed with the latest Apex Legends 1.56 patch update. Here's a look at the official Apex Legends patch notes.

Stability improvements

Fixed freezing issues

Fixed issues with event skins “Haute Drop” and “Gold Standard”

Fixed errors with clicking on Steam friends list

Fixed text chat issues with Steam

Fixed several Clubs-related issues

Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that most of the issues have been fixed with the new update; however, the official Apex Legends patch update from the company specifically states that the freezing issues have been hopefully fixed. This means that it is possible that players might continue to encounter freezing issues or crashes. However, it is likely that the issue will be weeded by before the Apex Legends Season 8 begins.

A number of gamers have been facing issues with game freezes and crashes especially downloading the recent patch that was rolled out by developers. Many users have been flagging these issues to the gaming studio ever since, however, it is still rampant in the game.

The Apex Legends battle pass for the ongoing season is set to end on February 1, 2021. This means that the next season could begin after the next major update goes live. In the meantime, Apex Legends players with an Amazon Prime Gaming subscription can get the new Wraith Queen of Hearts skin in the game for free. The skin will be available throughout this month.

Image credits: EA