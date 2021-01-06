Apex Legends Freezing And Crashing On PC: How To Fix The Issue?

Apex Legends is an insanely popular first-person shooter from Respawn Entertainment. The battle royale game has gained immense popularity in the world of online gaming since releasing in early 2019. It's is a free-to-play title and it is best known for its super dynamic gameplay mechanics. Apex Legends receives timely updates from developers, which constantly add new content for the fans. However, just like any other popular battle royale game, it is also prone to crashes and other such issues.

Apex Legends freezing on PC

There have been several reports from users around Apex Legends crashing on PC. While this could obviously be frustrating for gamers, the issue is quite common in the game and it can be easily fixed. Here are a few steps you can try out to fix the Apex Legends crashing issue.

Update your graphics driver

One of the reasons players may experience frequent crashes on their PC is because their graphics card driver is not up to date. Make sure that your graphics card are always up to date to avoid running into these unwanted crashes.

Check your PC's processor

Apex Legends doesn't work with certain old processors including ones belonging to the AMD Phenom family. It is worth noting that these processors will not work with the game, regardless of their specifications.

Corrupted game files

Another reason for frequent crashes and freezing is corrupted game files. However, you can easily fix this problem using the 'Repair' feature in Origin. All you need to do is head over to your Origin library, select the Apex Legends from the list and hit the gear button. Now, click on 'Repair' to initiate a fix. Once you've done that, make sure that you have the latest Apex Legends update installed on your system.

Disable FPS Overlay in Origins

If the above steps don't resolve the issue, you can try disabling the Origin overlay. You can disable it using the Origin client from the Application Settings.

Reinstall the game or Origin

If you continue to face freezing issues, you should try reinstalling Origin on your computer. If that doesn't solve the issue, your last resort would be to reinstall the game.

Image credits: EA