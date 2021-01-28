Apex Legends Horizon Easter Egg: Check Out The Horizon Easter Egg Locations And More Here

Quick links:
Apex Legends Mayhem is here and the players loving it, it has brought upon lots of new content for the players to keep them occupied. The new update also resolves a lot of bugs and issues that were being faced by players in the game. One of the newer things that have been added to Apex Legends Season 8 is Easter Eggs. These Eggs are connected to a Horizon. Players want to learn more about Apex Legends Horizon Easter Egg.
The Easter Eggs that have been added to the game are Horizon Audio Logs. There are 4 Horizon Easter Eggs spread out on the map and one of them holds something special. Players have been having a hard time finding Horizon Easter Egg Locations. Check out the Horizon Easter Egg Locations below:
For the first three audio logs, the players can collect them at any point in the game, but the one at the phase runner can only be done once per game, so if any other player gets to it first then the other players will have to wait for the next game to check out the easter egg. The last easter egg is special as it uses a portal to teleport the player into a different room across the map and play the last audio log for them.
The Apex Legends update is a big one as it brings upon a whole new season for the players to try out. This new season will have Apex Legends New weapons, new characters, and more changes to the game. One of the Apex Legends' new weapons is the 30-30 Lever Action Repeater Rifle. The new character that will be making their entrance into the game is called Fuse. Check out all that is new in Apex Legends Season 8 below:
