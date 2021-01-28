Apex Legends Horizon Easter Egg: Check Out The Horizon Easter Egg Locations And More Here

Apex Legends Mayhem is here and the players loving it, it has brought upon lots of new content for the players to keep them occupied. The new update also resolves a lot of bugs and issues that were being faced by players in the game. One of the newer things that have been added to Apex Legends Season 8 is Easter Eggs. These Eggs are connected to a Horizon. Players want to learn more about Apex Legends Horizon Easter Egg.

Apex Legends Horizon Easter Egg

The Easter Eggs that have been added to the game are Horizon Audio Logs. There are 4 Horizon Easter Eggs spread out on the map and one of them holds something special. Players have been having a hard time finding Horizon Easter Egg Locations. Check out the Horizon Easter Egg Locations below:

Estate

Oasis

Front of the Carrier

Phase Runner

For the first three audio logs, the players can collect them at any point in the game, but the one at the phase runner can only be done once per game, so if any other player gets to it first then the other players will have to wait for the next game to check out the easter egg. The last easter egg is special as it uses a portal to teleport the player into a different room across the map and play the last audio log for them.

Apex Legends Season 8

The Apex Legends update is a big one as it brings upon a whole new season for the players to try out. This new season will have Apex Legends New weapons, new characters, and more changes to the game. One of the Apex Legends' new weapons is the 30-30 Lever Action Repeater Rifle. The new character that will be making their entrance into the game is called Fuse. Check out all that is new in Apex Legends Season 8 below:

Fuse, The new Legend

Game designers have affirmed that Apex Legends is good to go to get its sixteenth Legend and he will be classified "Breaker". A couple of holes have as of late uncovered that the legend will have an Airburst Grenade strategic capacity and The Motherlode extreme capacity.

Apex Legends 30-30 Repeater Rifle

Alongside another character, Respawn is additionally bringing some Apex Legends new weapons for the following season. The 30-30 Repeater is one of the primary weapons that have been affirmed to show up in the game. It is a lever-action rifle that has been intended for mid and long-range battles. There will clearly be huge loads of more weapons in the impending season. In any case, the 30-30 Repeater is the solitary firearm affirmed to show up.

New Map Changes

The King's Canyon map is set to get a significant redesign for the Apex Legends Season 8 update. This will be an enormous redo, be that as it may, the gaming studio is yet to uncover the specific changes for the guide.

All-new Season 8 Battle Pass

Alongside all the new substance showing up in Season 8, there will likewise be another Battle Pass for the fans. The most recent Battle Pass is said to incorporate a lot of Legendary skins, alongside Apex packs, and a few things, in any case, nothing has been affirmed yet. However, his aloof capacity isn't yet known.

