30-30 Repeater, The New Apex Legend Season 8 Weapon: Check Out Apex Legends Update Here

Apex Legends is one of the popular multiplayer battle royale games out there today, and we are steadily approaching the second anniversary of this game. Close the second anniversary, a seasonal Apex Legends Update is around the corner. Apex Legends Season 8 is set to come a couple of days before the second anniversary and it has been dubbed Mayhem. Players want to learn more about the new content coming to Apex Legends in Season 8 such as a new 30–30 repeater and a new legend.

Apex Legends Season 8

The Apex Legends update is going to be a big one as it brings upon a whole new season for the players to try out. This new season will have Apex Legends New weapons, new characters, and more changes to the game. One of the Apex Legends new weapons is the 30-30 Lever Action Repeater Rifle. The new character that will be making their entrance into the game is called Fuse. Check out all that is new in Apex Legends Season 8 below:

Fuse, The new Legend

Game designers have affirmed that Apex Legends is good to go to get its sixteenth Legend and he will be classified "Fuse". A couple of data miners have as of late uncovered that the legend will have an Airburst Grenade strategic capacity and The Motherlode extreme capacity.

Apex Legends 30-30 Repeater Rifle

Alongside another character, Respawn is additionally bringing some Apex Legends new weapons for the following season. The 30-30 Repeater is one of the primary weapons that have been affirmed to show up in the game. It is a lever-action rifle that has been intended for mid and long-range battles. There will clearly be huge loads of more weapons in the impending season. In any case, the 30-30 Repeater is the solitary firearm affirmed to show up.

New Map Changes

The King's Canyon map is set to get a significant redesign for the Apex Legends Season 8 update. This will be an enormous redo, be that as it may, the gaming studio is yet to uncover the specific changes for the guide.

All-new Season 8 Battle Pass

Alongside all the new substance showing up in Season 8, there will likewise be another Battle Pass for the fans. The most recent Battle Pass is said to incorporate a lot of Legendary skins, alongside Apex packs, and a few things, in any case, nothing has been affirmed yet.

