Hitman 3 Berlin Fuse Cell: Learn How To Find The Fuse Cell Here

Hitman 3 is the latest installment of the Hitman Franchise and completes the trilogy in the best possible way. The game has it all, from new and improved graphics and playstyle to new ways of assassination and much more. The game has added new creative ways for the players to explore and execute their assassinations. One of the new ways involves a fuse cell and players want to learn how to find the Fuse Cell.

How to find the Fuse Cell?

The Fuse Cell in question is the Berlin Fuse Cell. The Berlin Fuse cell is needed to perform the Crane Trauma Challenge while taking out Agent Thames in the Berlin Map. To complete this challenge, the players need to power up a crane, but it is missing a Fuse Cell that players are required to find. The Fuse Cell is close by, it is located across the street from the crane in a yellow trash can, behind the container. Once they have picked it up the Fuse Cell can be used to power up the crane.

Hitman 3 Keypad Codes

In Hitman 3, players will come across a lot of situations where they are barred from a specific location as they don’t have the correct keypad code for the door. This can generally be a frustrating task as the player would need to scramble through the whole level and find the keypad code needed to unlock that specific door. In such situations, many players need All Codes Hitman 3. All Codes Hitman 3 will make the player’s life much easier and they can progress through the levels much faster. Check out Hitman 3 all keypad codes below:

Dubai

Staff area and Atrium Door Code: 4706

Security Room Safe: 6927

Chongqing

Container door code to ICA facility entrance – 0118

ICA Apartment door code – 0118

Laundromat door code – 0118

Benchmark lab staircase door code – 2552

Therapy room door code – 2552

Arcade door code – 2552

Dartmoor

Alexa Carlisle’s Office Safe: 1975

Mendoza

Laser System Door: 1945

Villa Basement Safe: 2006

Carpathian Mountains

Start of the mission door: 1979

Hitman 3 PC Requirements

Although Hitman 3 is available on the current-gen and next-gen consoles, many players would like to enjoy this game on their PC. To enjoy the game as intended, the players will have to have in place a certain set of requirements. Check out the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Hitman 3 below:

Hitman 3 Minimum PC Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD Phenom II X4 940

RAM: 8 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Hitman 3 Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

