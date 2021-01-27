Hitman 3 Berlin Fuse Cell: Learn How To Find The Fuse Cell Here

Quick links:
Hitman 3 is the latest installment of the Hitman Franchise and completes the trilogy in the best possible way. The game has it all, from new and improved graphics and playstyle to new ways of assassination and much more. The game has added new creative ways for the players to explore and execute their assassinations. One of the new ways involves a fuse cell and players want to learn how to find the Fuse Cell.
The Fuse Cell in question is the Berlin Fuse Cell. The Berlin Fuse cell is needed to perform the Crane Trauma Challenge while taking out Agent Thames in the Berlin Map. To complete this challenge, the players need to power up a crane, but it is missing a Fuse Cell that players are required to find. The Fuse Cell is close by, it is located across the street from the crane in a yellow trash can, behind the container. Once they have picked it up the Fuse Cell can be used to power up the crane.
In Hitman 3, players will come across a lot of situations where they are barred from a specific location as they don’t have the correct keypad code for the door. This can generally be a frustrating task as the player would need to scramble through the whole level and find the keypad code needed to unlock that specific door. In such situations, many players need All Codes Hitman 3. All Codes Hitman 3 will make the player’s life much easier and they can progress through the levels much faster. Check out Hitman 3 all keypad codes below:
Although Hitman 3 is available on the current-gen and next-gen consoles, many players would like to enjoy this game on their PC. To enjoy the game as intended, the players will have to have in place a certain set of requirements. Check out the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Hitman 3 below:
