Pokemon Go Latios: Learn More About Shiny Latios, Latios Best Moveset, Etc Here

Pokemon Go is one of the greatest and most famous mobile games to date. It is one of the initial games that utilise this present reality as the game world as well. Players need to escape their lounge chairs and adventure out in the wild to get new and interesting Pokemon. The game truly gives the players the vibe of being a Pokemon Trainer with new things to explore every day. Numerous players have inquired about Pokemon Go Latios.

Pokemon Go Latios

Latios is one of the Legendary Pokemon from the Hoenn region, which is the third generation of Pokemon. Latios is an incredible addition to Pokemon Go and any player would feel extremely fortunate to catch a Latios in the wild. Players can also hope to catch one of the more rare versions of the Pokemon which is Shiny Latios. Latios is a legendary Pokemon and it is already difficult to find it, finding a shiny version would be a lot more tedious. It would be advisable for the players to get well versed with Latios Best Moveset to get ahead in the battles. Check out Latios Stats Below:

Pokémon GO Latios is a legendary Dragon and Psychic-type Pokemon with a max CP of 4310, 268 attack, 212 defense, and 190 stamina in Pokemon GO. It was originally found in the Hoenn region (Gen 3). Latios is vulnerable to Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type moves. Latios is boosted by Windy weather. Latios' best moveset is Zen Headbutt and Psychic (19.05 DPS).

Pokemon Go was amongst the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played games all over the globe. The game uses mobile GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world.

The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game and run on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for an additional in-game item. Everyone finds the Pokemon Go players running around the streets with their phones in their hands looking for all the fancy Pokemons they can pick up. This is one of the games that need the players to move around rather than sitting in one spot to play the game.

Pokemon Go can be downloaded for free on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

