Apex Legends Lost Treasures Patch Notes: What Time Does The Event Start?

Apex Legends is all set to introduce fans to the much-anticipated ‘Lost Treasures’ event that will go live on June 23. Developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA announced the upcoming event during the EA Play 2020. And while the event is yet to go live, game developers have already released the official patch notes to highlight what’s heading to the battle royale game. One of the biggest changes is a major lifeline buff that will allow a user to revive multiples players at once. The update will also bring a portable Respawn Beacon, a Crypto Town Takeover, the Armed and Dangerous Evolved limited-time mode, and much more.

What time does the Apex Legends event start?

The Apex Legends Lost Treasure event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 23 at 8 AM PT. Before you can experience all the new content coming with the Lost Treasures update, you will need to download a new patch that will be rolled out on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.

Apex Legends Lost Treasures patch notes

Here is a look at the official Apex Legends Lost Treasures patch notes.

1. Lost Treasure Collection Event

Respawn is introducing a range of exciting content to the battle royale along with the Lost Treasures Collection Event. Developers have stated that there will also be major tweaks to a number of Legend abilities and weapons.

2. Armed & Dangerous Evolved LTM

The Armed & Dangerous limited time mode will see a few changes. In the upcoming LTM, no other weapon will be allowed except for Shotguns and Snipers. Players will start the game with a Mozambique and Evo armour. All the other armours will no longer be available in the loot pool. In addition, Respawn beacons will also be no longer available.

3. Mobile Respawn Beacons

Need to Respawn on the go? Use the new Mobile Respawn Beacons. In the Armed and Dangerous LTM, players will start the match with one in their inventory. Then from the inventory screen, deploy it anywhere on the map and save your fallen teammates. But beware, calling in a Respawn Beacon takes time, giving your enemies time to find you, take you out, and use that Beacon you just deployed. So find that safe spot before you call it in.

4. Crypto Town Takeover

Crypto will take over the game with the upcoming update and also provide some recon to Kings Canyon. The Crypto Map Room can be found at the south-east of the map, under the Repulsor.

5. Heirloom - Mirage's Trophy

Mirage will be getting his Heirloom with the latest patch. The gorgeous statue will make sure that you actually look good while you're in the arena.

6. Legend changes

i) Lifeline

Passive

Combat Revive will replace the Combat Medic.

Deploy D.O.C to revive squad members. D.O.C. will deploy a shield and revive Lifeline’s teammate, which will allow her to defend or revive a team member.

It will completely replace Lifeline’s old passive, including Fast Heal

Tactical

Lifeline’s Tactical cooldown has been changed from 60 seconds to 45 seconds.

Ultimate

Lifeline’s Care Package will now contain additional items

Care Package will include 3x more small healing items, once it decides to spawn small healing items

Care Package will include0 2x more attachments, once it decides to spawn attachments

ii) Revenant

Tactical

Will cancel the pathfinder mid-grapple and wraith mid-phase walk attempt (before the phase walk gets activated)

Will prevent Mirage cloaked revive, Mirage decoy control activation, and Lifeline combat revive

Ultimate

Range removed on Death Totem

iii) Crypto

Tactical

Deploying Hack (Crypto’s Drone) has been changed from 2.5 seconds to 1.5 seconds.

Ultimate

EMP will now disable Wattson’s Pylons.

iv) Loba

Tactical

Burglar’s Best Friend won't be intercepted by Watton's Interception Pylon anymore.

Ultimate

Black Market Boutique (ultimate) will now only pick up one stack of ammo instead of one stack and the amount that was required to fill whatever partial stack you had in your inventory.

Ultimate Accelerants will offer 20% ult charge.

v) Mirage

Tactical

Players will now be able to hold the tactical button, and release to auto-control decoys

Decoys will now deliver lines when shot

Passive

Mirage’s holo emitters will be visible to users when cloaked. This will work for players who are less than 5 meters away

Skydive

Will now create decoys for the entire team members when skydiving with the squad.

vi) Gibraltar

Fast Heal granted inside the Dome Shield has been reduced from 25% to 15%

vii) Caustic

Enemies will be able to cancel Caustic’s barrel by shooting it before it is fully inflated.

7. Weapons and Loot

i) Ziplines

A cooldown will be applied to re-grabbing Ziplines without touching the ground

The cooldown will go up every time a user disconnects and re-grabs the zipline

The cooldown will reset whenever a user touches the ground

ii) HAVOC Rifle

Highly increased horizontal recoil in the initial shots of a burst

Reduced magazine size from 32 to 28.

iii) Sentinel

Rechamber time has been reduced from 1.75 to 1.6

Energize duration has been increased from 90 to 120

iv) QOL

Teammates will be able to ping a friendly Caustic Trap.

New health bar will able available when users are in Revenant’s Shadow form.

Map rotation times will be even between Kings Canyon and the World’s Edge

8. Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where some railings were not climbable for players.

Fixed a bug where players were not able to mute squad before the Legend select.

Removed a number of exploitable spots against Prowlers in Bloodhound TT

Fixed some bugs with loot spawning in unreachable places in both Kings Canyon and Worlds Edge.

Fixed a bug where users were still able to move at walk speed when downed.

Fixed a bug where Prowlers were not killing Mirage Decoys with one swipe.

Fixed a bug with the Ninja controller layout and death boxes.

Fixed a bug where “You got a treasure pack” message was appearing after every game.

Image credits: EA