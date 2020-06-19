Apex Legends Lifeline Buff: Support Hero To Potentially Receive Game-changing Buff

The EA Live Play 2020 kicked off with a reveal of an upcoming Apex Legends limited-time event titled ‘Lost Treasure Collection’. Chad Grenier, design director at Apex Legends, confirmed that the Lost Treasures Collection Event will begin next week on June 23. And while the trailer released during the show essentially focuses on Crypto, a legend that was introduced to the free-to-play battle royale during the Season 3: Meltdown, there is a quick scene in the trailer that suggests a huge buff for the support character Lifeline.

Apex Legends Lifeline buff

About a minute into the video, there is a scene where a bunch of legends are battling in a new zone called Crypto’s Map Room when Lifeline jumps into the fight to support a downed Legend Bangalore. Instead of dropping down to pick up the legend herself, she actually drops her heal bot DOC to get Bangalore back on the feet while she continues to fight. This was the first time that Lifeline was seen doing anything of the sort.

That’s all that was revealed in the trailer, however, it can be said that the support legend will be able to use the heal bot to rescue her squad members rather than having to pick them up herself all the time. This will be a major buff for the character as she will be able to passively pick up her squad members while still fighting her opponents.

Apex Legends patch notes

The Lost Treasure Collection has a dedicated landing page, however, it doesn't have any details on a potential Lifeline buff, as of now. This means that fans will have to wait until the patch notes are finally released next week to confirm how the new buff will be implemented. Also, it is not known if it will be a Passive Ability or a new ability altogether. However, if the buff works as it appears to and ultimately gets implemented, it will slingshot the character straight into the top tier of legends.

EA also made another huge announcement during the EA Live presentation confirming that the game will be ported to Steam and Switch, and will also have a cross-play feature between different platforms.

Image credits: Microsoft