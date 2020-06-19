Apex Legends Crossplay Planned For Fall 2020 Alongside Switch Release

Apex Legends is best known for its gameplay mechanics, as it takes inspiration from some of the major titles while blending the gameplay of BR and character shooter games. The game’s developer Respawn has now made some big announcements for its popular free-to-play Battle Royale game during the recently held EA Play 2020 live event that was hosted by its parent company.

The game's latest season began only a few weeks ago, and while plans for an upcoming ‘Lost Treasures’ Collection Event was revealed along with a trailer during the live presentation, the game developers made yet another announcement which actually came as a big surprise.

Also Read | Apex Legends Patch Notes: Lost Treasure Event To Include Potential Lifeline Buff

Apex Legends crossplay

Respawn Entertainment has announced that Apex Legends will soon be getting cross-play support, which will cover Origin, Steam, PS4, and Xbox One platforms. Respawn Entertainment also revealed that they will be introducing Apex Legends to Nintendo Switch, which will also have crossplay support with other platforms. The crossplay support is set to arrive during fall 2020, which could be anytime around late September this year. It's also possible that it will be launched alongside the Nintendo Switch release, which is also planned for fall 2020.

Also Read | FIFA 21 Release Date, Pre-order Bonuses And Free Upgrade To Next-gen Consoles

Up until now, playing an Apex Legends game on an Xbox One console or any other platform meant playing the game solely with other players on the same platform. Once the crossplay feature goes live, players on PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One will be able to enjoy Apex Legends on the same servers. The company is yet to provide details on how the crossplay functionality will actually work, but the feature is officially on its way.

Apex Legends to arrive on Stream

EA is also set to make its way to Steam, and the company has already added games like The Sims 4, Titanfall 2, among a bunch of other titles.

Also Read | Apex Legends Lifeline Buff: Support Hero To Potentially Receive Game-changing Buff

As for Apex Legends' Lost Treasures Collection Event, it is set to begin next week on June 23. Developers have also displayed a bunch of new, gold-themed skins, along with some new items coming to the game. The 'Mobile Respawn Beacon' is one such item that will be available in player's inventories at the start of every game which will allow their squad members to respawn at any location of their choice.

Also Read | What Are The Aquaman Challenges In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3?

Image credits: EA