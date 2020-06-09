Apex Legends Season 5 Update: Treasure Hunter Leaked As Next Collection Event

Apex Legends Season 5 - Fortune’s Favor has fast become the best start of any season till date. More and more players are coming into the game alongside returning fans. It has managed to drive noteworthy player retention for any season launch, as fans are reportedly playing the game for longer periods than ever before. Now, a few leaks suggest that a new collection event is slated to arrive at Apex Legends Season 5, although it isn’t clear when the event will actually take place.

Also Read | How To Use Charge Towers In Apex Legends Season 5 To Boost Ultimate Ability?

Apex Legends Season 5 – Treasure Hunter event

The event has been called “Treasure Hunter” and it was first leaked by Shrugtal. It is clear that the developers have been planning for an Apex Legends Treasure Hunter event for quite some time now. There have been some physical files that were unearthed by the game’s data miners. One of the leakers also got his hands on a themed-Loot Tick that might debut in the game along with the Apex Legends Treasure Hunter event.

Also Read | Apex Legends The First Piece Hampered By Server Outages; Respawn Issues Fix

So this is the loot Tick that is for the next Collection Event Called "Treasure Hunter" pic.twitter.com/YZxX67Ptx9 — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) June 5, 2020

The Tick, itself, features a steampunk design and has been decked out in gold and bronze colours. The body appears to be decorated in cartographic symbols. The logic follows as treasure hunts commonly start with a map. In fact, Biast12 also uncovered bits of a map texture that may appear in-game. The leaker also revealed in a tweet that a closer look at the loot tick appears to feature the names of certain parts of the World’s Edge map as well. The names he was able to identify include The Dome and Lave City.

As of now, there is no word from the developer team around the possible event; however, many suspect that a trailer or announcement should come any day now.

Also Read | Apex Legends Season 5 Bugs Continue To Plague The Game; Respawn Addresses The Issue

Apex Legends has been offering users a chance to grab some pretty exciting skins for their favourite Apex Legends characters with the Apex Packs and constant updates to the in-game store; however, they aren't as exciting as the collection events. These events last for a limited period and are usually available for around two weeks during a new Apex season. This allows players an opportunity to get their hands on some of the exclusive cosmetic items.

Also Read | Apex Legends Patch Notes: What Does Treasure Pack Do In Apex Legends?

Image credits: EA