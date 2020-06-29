Apex Legends Season 5 Ranked Split, Tiers, And RP Cost For Each Tier

Apex Legends is one of the massively popular free-to-play battle royale games right now. It features a range of characters with different abilities, which is one of the unique features of the game. The battle royale also has a new ranking tier that was introduced in the last ranked series to make the game far more competitive.

So if you’re just starting out in the game and looking to become a pro in Apex Legends Season 5, it is important to understand how the ranking series actually works, including the tiers, ranked splits and more.

Apex Legends Season 5 split date

The first split began on May 12, 2020, and it was based on King’s Canyon, while the second split started on June 23 and has moved to the World’s Edge.

Apex Legends rank tiers

Apex Legends has a total of seven ranking tiers which starts at Bronze and goes all the way up to the Apex Predator. Every tier offers a certain amount of ranking points that players can earn before finally moving on to the second bracket. Here's a look at the rank tier:

Bronze - Base rank

Silver - 1200 RP

Gold - 2800 RP

Platinum - 4800 RP

Diamond - 7200 RP

Master - 10000 RP

Apex Predator - Top 500 players

Apex Legends Ranked Split

Respawn has divided the Apex Legends ranked season into two splits to bring a competitive spirit to the battle royale and keep the fans engaged. The split reset has been planned for June 23. Similar to previous seasons, the rankings have undergone a soft reset between the two splits where the rewards will be given out to those who have made it to the highest tier in either split.

How much RP do you need to play Apex Legends Ranked?

Players who wish to participate in the series will need to pay an RP cost. You should also be careful that you don't crash out of a match early as you will ultimately lose out on on the points. Take a look at the RP costs for the different tiers:

Bronze matches - Free of cost

Silver matches - 12 RP

Gold matches - 24 RP

Platinum matches - 36 RP

Diamond matches - 48 RP

Master matches - 60 RP

Apex Predator matches - 60 RP

Image credits: EA