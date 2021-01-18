Apex Legends Persistance Read Complete Error: Is Origins Server Down?

Apex Legends is one of the hottest first-person shooter games with a huge amount of following worldwide. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, the popular free-to-play title released two years ago and became a hot topic for discussions ever since. The video game is praised for its super dynamic and intriguing mechanics; however, it tends to run into certain errors which could arise due to an issue with Apex Legends servers. However, if you regularly play this game, you might have encountered a bunch of other issues which may seem difficult to resolve.

Is Apex Legends down today?

Several gamers have reported that they have been running into an 'Apex Legends Persistance Read Complete' error message which appears on the screen right after the game gets stuck on a loading screen. As a result, players are unable to access the game menu or perform any other action. This isn't the first time that the fans have encountered this issue with the battle royale game. Players have complained about the 'Apex Legends Persistance Read Complete' issue several times in the past. However, there are times when you can easily fix the issue yourself.

How to fix 'Apex Legends Persistance Read Complete' error?

If you are facing an 'Apex Legends Persistance Read Complete' error, one of the first things that you need to do is make sure that you have a stable Internet connection. While this may not always be the case, you might encounter this issue due to poor internet connectivity.

If your internet is working fine, it is likely that the issue could be a result of corrupted game files. In this case, the issue can be easily fixed using the 'Repair' feature in Origin. All you need to do is go to your Origin library, select the Apex Legends from the list and hit the gear button. Hit 'Repair' and the game should automatically initiate a fix. Once the game files are repaired, you need to make sure that you have updated the game to the latest version.

However, if you continue to face the error, you will need to wait until the issue is resolved from the developer's end. This is because the error likely results due to an issue with Apex Legends servers.

Image credits: EA website