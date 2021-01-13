Genshin Impact Leaks Suggest Two New Characters Could Arrive In The Game

Ever since its launch in late-September last year, Genshin Impact has been making waves in the world of online gaming. The free-to-play action RPG from miHoYo offers plenty of main missions, side missions, and dungeons for gamers to participate in. And as the game continues to grow, developers constantly roll out new updates to make things much more exciting for the community. As fans eagerly await the next major update, a number of Genshin Impact leaks have emerged online suggesting that there would be two new characters arriving in the game.

Genshin Impact character leaks

Xiao is one of the first characters that have been doing the rounds on the internet. According to leaks, he will be a 5 Star Anemo user in the game. Apart from Xiao, there are also leaks suggesting that Hu Tao would be the next character to be added in the game. She is a 5 Star Pyro who creates a lot of trouble around her. However, it is worth noting that these details are yet to be confirmed by the company.

xiao from genshin impact 🥰🤤😍😘 pic.twitter.com/PPzRtN2rA5 — Gytuan (@Kelvynnxx) January 6, 2021

When is the next Genshin Impact update arriving?

The next Genshin Impact 1.3 update is set to arrive on February 3, 2021, as per the update schedule. The game officials have confirmed in a blog post that the company would be rolling out timely updates for the game which will be happening every 6 weeks. However, it is possible that there could be a few changes to these dates.

Genshin Impact download

Genshin Impact is now available on various platforms. The open-world video game is now available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, iOS, and Android. Unfortunately, the game is currently not available on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles.

Users on Windows PC can install Genshin Impact by heading over to the official website of the game at the link here. Once you are on the page, you can start the download by tapping on the 'Windows' icon. If you are looking to download Genshin Impact on mobile platforms, simply visit the Apple App Store or Google Play and install the mobile version of the game. As for PlayStation owners, Genshin Impact can be download for free via the PlayStation Store.

Image credits: miHoYo