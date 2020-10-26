Apex Legends Season 7 Update To Buff Mirage, Rampart, Pathfinder And Octane

Respawn Entertainment is all set to launch Season 7 of its free-to-play battle royale shooter Apex Legends. The new season will be released on November 4 and bring along tons on new gameplay features and content. Interestingly, there will also be several changes to the character abilities in the form of legend buffs. So, let us quickly take a look at all the Apex Legends buffs arriving with the new season update.

Apex Legends buffs

Mirage

Mirage is an offensive legend that comes with a unique set of abilities. However, he has been underpowered in the game for a long time. Fortunately for Mirage mains, the legend will soon get a major buff that is being worked on by the designers.

Rampart

Rampart is one of the newest characters in Apex Legends that was introduced in Season 6. She is a defensive legend that carries a minigun, along with a bunch of other custom weapons. However, there have been numerous reports from players complaining about the ultimate and other attributes relating to the legend. It has now been confirmed that developers have planned a much-needed buff for the legend, although the exact change hasn't been revealed.

Pathfinder

Pathfinder is certainly one of the most beloved characters in the game that was once regarded among the most powerful legends. However, the character has since undergone various modifications which included changes to his cooldown. Interestingly, the legend is now set to receive a change to the cooldown on his grapple ability with the Apex Legends Season 7 season.

Octane

Octane is another high-speed offensive legend that has been in the game since the first season. And while he is already a well-balanced character in the game, he will be receiving a relatively smaller buff compared to the other legends.

Apex Legends debuts on Steam with Season 7 launch

Apex Legends is set to make its much-anticipated debut on Steam on November 4 with the new season update. With a Steam release, the battle royale game will also offer crossplay support, allowing fans to get into matches with their friends on gaming consoles and Origin.

Image credits: EA