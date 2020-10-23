Apex Legends Halloween Event, Fight Or Fright Patch Notes: Details About The New Update

Apex Legends has been one of the most popular FPP shooter games of all time. The players have been aking about the recent update that was just released for their Halloween event. Thus to help them out, we have decided to list down all the new changes that have hit the Apex Legends server. Read more to know about Apex Legends Halloween event.

Apex Legends Halloween update Patch Notes

The makers have brought back their Apex Legends Halloween event called Fight or Fright. They have also added a number of new features including new guns and skins. The players can look for the Apex Legends patch notes as they have shared this information on their official website. Here is what the makers had to say about their latest Apex Legends update.

Hey all, Fight or Fright is back! Terrorize your enemies in the “Shadow Royale” LTM on Kings Canyon After Dark. Fallen squadmates come back as Shadows with unnerving speed. Use your wits, deadly claws, and revives to keep the rest of your squad alive. Plus complete challenges to earn haunting free rewards and visit the store for new and rethemed classic Halloween cosmetics. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Fight or Fright Event, running from October 22 to November 3.

More about the New limited-time mode: Shadow Royale

Trick-or-treat yourself to the Fight or Fright Event, October 22 - November 3! Partake in a scary new mode, spooky challenges, and devilishly delectable rewards...if you dare. ðŸ˜ˆðŸŽƒ pic.twitter.com/k5GwRMimAJ — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 20, 2020

Shadow Royale starts like any other trios match, but when you die you will be raised from the dead in a powerful "Shadow Form" to exact vengeance on your killers and help lead your squad to victory. Armed with a brutal melee attack, enhanced mobility and blistering speed, you will terrorize other squads and protect your own with infinite Shadow lives until your living teammates are eliminated or you emerge victorious as the last living squad.”

“Fans of previous Respawn games should keep their eyes peeled for certain...mobility enhancements...when playing as a Shadow Legend. And don't be surprised if your squad ends up with an additional, honorary squad member at some point in the match - Revenant is running a shelter for abandoned hell-beasts, and you might just end up adopting one to help you win the match. Happy Halloween!”

