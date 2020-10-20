Apex Legends 1.49 Update Patch Notes: Know More About The New Update

Apex Legend has been creating a lot of hype and has successfully become one of the most successful FPP shooter games in the market. But the makers have now released a new Apex Legends update for the players to play the game and give valuable feedback. Read more to know about the Apex Legends update.

Apex Legends 1.49 update patch notes

We've pushed out a patch today that adds a new feature allowing you to deny all incoming friend invites as well as the ones in your queue. You can toggle it on or off in the Friends menu. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 19, 2020

The makers have been continuously releasing updates for their popular game, Apex Legends. The players have been searching for Apex Legends 1.49 update for a long time now. The makers have released this update and are currently live. They even uploaded Patch Notes for 1.11 update and have named these patch notes as V1.33. These were also uploaded on Apex Legends official website and event he Twitter handle. Here are the Apex Legends 1.49 Update patch notes.

The ring can spawn in playable space in-game modes like flashpoint LTM Some players experience crashes when -dev is applied Some players are getting some fixed invalid or expired tokens error Some players are not able to hear each other in lobbies while connecting via crossplay Have made some changes to the crashing issues. Basic gameplay optimizations. Made some improvements to the multiplayer mode. Worked on game loading issues. Performance and stability improvements added. Some other minor bugs fixed.

Where can I download Apex Legends?

Apex Legends can be downloaded using the following stores and techniques:

Origin Direct Download (PC)

PlayStation® Store (PlayStation® 4)

Xbox One Store (Xbox One)

How to report players in Apex Legends?

Bring up the in-game menu while playing the game (Press Tab for PC, Options for PS4, Menu for Xbox One).

Select the Squad tab option.

Open the Squad selection tab in Apex Legends.

Click on the warning symbol. This symbol can be spotted under each and every player.

Then choose the reason for reporting the player.

A screen will pop up that will give an area to enter a player name and what type of report the players want to make.

The players will have to select the reason for reporting the player.

Players can also reach out to Kamu that helps the makers to remove any cheaters off their servers

Get revved up for the Aftermarket Collection Event. Take part in the cross-play beta, dive into the new “Flashpoint” LTM, take on challenges to earn exclusive rewards, and more! It’s going to be a hell of a ride! 😎



Speed off into the Aftermarket Collection Event starting Oct 6. pic.twitter.com/iwEDkX1i9U — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 1, 2020

The makers had recently got the gaming community extremely happy with their announcement of Apex Legends going cross-platform. They announced their Apex legends Cross-Play to be launched by Fall 2020. They still have not announced Apex Legends cross-platform release date and the fans are certainly eager to know more about it. Thus, the players can expect any date between September 2020 and December 2020. The makers have promised to reveal a lot more information about Apex Legends cross-platform in the coming month. Thus stay tuned in to know more about Apex Legends cross-platform release.

