Apex Legends 1.49 Update Patch Notes: Know More About The New Update

Apex Legend has been creating a lot of hype and has successfully become one of the most successful FPP shooter games in the market. But the makers have now released a new Apex Legends update for the players to play the game and give valuable feedback. Read more to know about the Apex Legends update.
We've pushed out a patch today that adds a new feature allowing you to deny all incoming friend invites as well as the ones in your queue. You can toggle it on or off in the Friends menu.— Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 19, 2020
The makers have been continuously releasing updates for their popular game, Apex Legends. The players have been searching for Apex Legends 1.49 update for a long time now. The makers have released this update and are currently live. They even uploaded Patch Notes for 1.11 update and have named these patch notes as V1.33. These were also uploaded on Apex Legends official website and event he Twitter handle. Here are the Apex Legends 1.49 Update patch notes.
Get revved up for the Aftermarket Collection Event. Take part in the cross-play beta, dive into the new “Flashpoint” LTM, take on challenges to earn exclusive rewards, and more! It’s going to be a hell of a ride! 😎— Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 1, 2020
Speed off into the Aftermarket Collection Event starting Oct 6. pic.twitter.com/iwEDkX1i9U
The makers had recently got the gaming community extremely happy with their announcement of Apex Legends going cross-platform. They announced their Apex legends Cross-Play to be launched by Fall 2020. They still have not announced Apex Legends cross-platform release date and the fans are certainly eager to know more about it. Thus, the players can expect any date between September 2020 and December 2020. The makers have promised to reveal a lot more information about Apex Legends cross-platform in the coming month. Thus stay tuned in to know more about Apex Legends cross-platform release.
