LuluLuvely Receives Borderline Death Threats On Twitter For Reporting Apex Legends Hacker

Apex Legends has become one of the successful free-to-play first-person shooter games around the world. The battle royale game has gained immense popularity in the battle royale genre for offering a highly dynamic and fast-paced gameplay experience to the fans. It is a rather polished multiplayer video game; however, it is still vulnerable to exploits and hacks.

LuluLuvely of NRG Esports and her teammates were the latest victims to be wiped out of the game by a hacker that went by the name of Gibraltar. The hacker, along with his teammate Bloodhound, was banned by Respawn for the said infraction after LuluLuvely reported the issue to the gaming studio. However, soon after the suspension, Bloodhound took to Reddit under u/KongoBoom and claimed innocence, stating that it's Gibraltar who was solely responsible for the ban.

It now appears that Respawn Entertainment has investigated the issue and it clearly doesn't seem to have any plans on lifting the suspension. In fact, the gaming studio has revealed that Bloodhound already has multiple banned accounts and history of evading suspensions.

Regarding today's Reddit thread from a banned Bloodhound player:



* BH appeared to have multiple other banned accounts

* BH has a history of attempting to evade bans

* BH was partied with the cheating Gibraltar



We stand by the ban. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 22, 2020

LuluLuvely receives death threats for reporting Apex Legends hacker

Soon after Respawn addressed the issue, LuluLuvely took to her Twitter handle to reveal that she had been receiving death threats from users after Bloodhound's post on Reddit.

Shame on those who sent borderline death threats to me because of a reddit post from the guy claiming he was innocent. I hope you find peace in your life and stay off the internet. https://t.co/xcCMbreGwR — NRG Lulu (@LuluLuvely) October 22, 2020

Respawn Entertainment is very strict about its policies and the company continues to have an intense crackdown on players who are found cheating or exploiting the system in any way. The company has also handed out temporary suspensions to a majority of gamers in the past couple of months.

A few weeks ago, Apex Legends was issuing bans to users who were found exploiting an issue in the battle royale game where players were seen rejoining ranked matches after getting eliminated in order to obtain a higher placement and earn free Ranked Points (RP). Apart from this, there have been many such exploits in the game which allowed users to secure easy wins in matches. However, it is suggested that you stay from deploying cheats or any hacks in order to avoid a permanent suspension.

Image credits: LuluLuvely | Instagram