Persona 5 Strikers Vs Persona 5: How Is P5S Different Than The Original P5 Game

Persona 5 Strikers is one of the most talked-about video games right now that comes with a deep story campaign and allows players to experience a hybrid battle system. The hack and slash action RPG also offers some thrilling combat mechanics which makes it stand out from most other titles in the genre. However, if you are familiar with the series, you might know what makes it different from earlier entries in the franchise, more specifically the Persona 5.

Also Read | How To Join The Mafia In BitLife? List Of All Mob Families You Can Join

Persona 5 Strikers vs Persona 5

Persona 5 Strikers takes place six months after the events of the original Persona 5 and serves as a spin off-sequel to the latter. For those new to the franchise, there was also an enhanced re-release of the Persona 5 game which has been called the 'Persona 5 Royal'. The Persona 5 Royal was released in Japan and it was exclusive to the PS4. Both Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal are essentially the same video games, however, the only difference is that Royal comes loaded with a lot more content than the original title. And considering that Persona 5 Strikers builds up on Persona 5, it is suggested that you play P5 before buying the upcoming game Persona 5 Strikers. It is also worth mentioning that Persona 5 Strikers features a brand new story campaign and that it builds upon the ending of the original Persona 5 game, and not Persona 5 Royal.

Also Read | Smite Season 8 Patch Notes Bring A New Battle Pass, New Skins, And Conquest Map

Persona 5 Strikers characters

Fans should also note that the West version of P5 will feature all the characters that were seen in the original game. However, there will be two new additions which include Sophia and Zenkichi Hasegawa.

Also Read | Spotify Persona Soundtracks: List Of All Persona Music One Can Stream On Spotify Now

Persona 5 Strikers release date in the West

Persona 5 Strikers developer Atlus has revealed that the video game will be released in the West next month on February 23, 2021. It has also confirmed that the hack and slash RPG will be launched on various platforms which include the PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam. The PS4 version of the game will also be playable on the next-gen PlayStation 5 console via backwards compatibility.

For those unaware, Persona 5 Strikers was already released in Japan last year on February 20, 2020. This means that the game was launched in Japan one year before arriving in the West.

Also Read | Fortnite Drift Skin: Epic Games Teases New Fox Clan And Drift Content

Image credits: Steam Store