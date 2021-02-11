Apex Legends Update 1.58: Patch Notes Fix Various Stability Issues

Respawn Entertainment recently released a major update for its first-person hero shooter battle royale Apex Legends. As part of the update, developers introduced plenty of exciting content to the game including a brand new character, weapon, and a lot more. However, the update also arrived with a slew of bugs that were identified soon after the patch went live across platforms. Now, the gaming studio has rolled out a new Apex update 1.58 to address the various stability issues and bugs in the game. The update has been called a hotfix patch, which means that it primarily focuses on resolving major gameplay issues and improving the performance. That said, there won't be any new content arriving in the game.

Apex Legends 1.58 patch notes

Here's a look at all the changes arriving with the new Apex Legends update 1.58:

Players not being scanned by the Bloodhound tactical if they are already scanned by a different Bloodhound tactical

Errors related to explosive holds on the Kings Canyon

Various stability fixes

Re-enabled some dialogue that was wrongly disabled earlier

Respawn Entertainment is also celebrating Apex Legends' two two-year anniversary this month. To celebrate the occasion, the gaming company has added a new Anniversary Collection event in the game, which is open for all players. The celebratory event will give fans an opportunity to bag various timed-exclusive cosmetics.

The Anniversary Collection event kicked off on February 9 and it is set to run until February 23, this month. It is available on all gaming platforms, and crossplay will be enabled across Windows PC, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4.

Apex Legends is also set to arrive on Nintendo Switch on March 9, 2021. Interestingly, the battle royale game will have full cross-platform support for Switch. In addition, gamers on Nintendo Switch will also receive around 30 free levels for the Apex Legends Season 8 Battle Pass since the new season is already live across other platforms. Along with this, Switch players will also get double XP.

Image credits: EA