Not Getting XP In Modern Warfare: What's Causing The Issue And How To Fix It?

Infinity Ward and Activision's Modern Warfare continues to be one of the most played Call of Duty games along with Warzone and the recently launched Black Ops Cold War. The first-person shooter game has received various playlist updates and patches since its launch. And while there's no denying that the game has seen some significant improvements over the months, it is not impervious to bugs and glitches that have been rampant across almost every Call of Duty title. Modern Warfare players have now discovered a new bug in the game where they are unable to level up their weapons during matches.

Also Read | Cold War Firebase Z Glitch Spots: What Are The Glitch Spots On The New Zombies Map?

Not getting XP in Modern Warfare

A number of Modern Warfare players have been taking to Reddit and other social media platforms to complain that they have been running into a new bug that does not grant them any Experience Points (XP). As a result, they haven't been able to level up and unlock new tools, weapons, and other equipment in the game. Unfortunately, players are also stuck at the same rank despite making constant progress in the game. This has obviously been a frustrating experience for players as the issue crops up in almost every single match that they drop in.

Also Read | Cold War Firebase Z Orda Boss: How To Kill The Elder God Orda?

However, it is clear that Modern Warfare XP glitch is widespread and not limited to a single user. It is likely that the gaming studio will soon deploy a permanent fix for the issue with an upcoming Modern Warfare update.

No XP in Call of Duty: How to fix the issue?

Considering that the glitch has affected several users worldwide, Infinity Ward is likely to roll out a hotfix soon. In the meantime, if you continue to play matches, it is not guaranteed that you will receive the pending XP once the issue is resolved. All you do right now is sit back and stay updated with the company's social media handles for hotfixes and patch updates.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available across various platforms which include the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC.

Also Read | GTA 6 Trends On Social Media During Super Bowl: Is There A New GTA 6 Teaser?

Also Read | Fortnite Valentines Skins: List Of All New Skins And Cosmetic Rewards

Image credits: Call of Duty website