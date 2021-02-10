Destiny 2 Season 13 Eververse Schedule: Complete Schedule From Week 1 To Week 13

Bungie has recently released a new Destiny 2 Season 13 Beyond Light update which is now available across platforms. With the start of the new Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen expansion, the gaming company has also planned plenty of new content that will be arriving throughout the season. Today, we take you through all the content that is expected to arrive in Season 13.

Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen: Eververse schedule

*Please note that the list is subject to change.

Week 1 - February 9, 2021

Silver: Festive Sparks, Class Finisher, Taurus Shell, Taurus Firecracker, and Taurus Rocketeer

Festive Sparks, Class Finisher, Taurus Shell, Taurus Firecracker, and Taurus Rocketeer Dust: Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boom, Blood in the Water, Lampion Shell, Warsat Arrival, Bruised Blush, Playground Ride, Cross Step Shuffle, Custom Drive, Chela-N, Eight Ball Shell, Devil's Advocate, and Beastly Projection.

Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boom, Blood in the Water, Lampion Shell, Warsat Arrival, Bruised Blush, Playground Ride, Cross Step Shuffle, Custom Drive, Chela-N, Eight Ball Shell, Devil's Advocate, and Beastly Projection. Class-based items: Whirling Edge, Seismic Slam, By My Blade.

Week 2 - February 16, 2021

Silver: Potent Mixture, Tertiary Objective, Gigantes Carrier, Synchrotron Shell, and Flailing Dance.

Potent Mixture, Tertiary Objective, Gigantes Carrier, Synchrotron Shell, and Flailing Dance. Dust: Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Binary System, Blade Wipe, Treacherous Projection, Guitar Solo, Distracter, Armor Ornament, Freyja Shell, Thermal Runaway, and Coup De Main.

Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Binary System, Blade Wipe, Treacherous Projection, Guitar Solo, Distracter, Armor Ornament, Freyja Shell, Thermal Runaway, and Coup De Main. Class-based items: The Gate Lord, Shock Grenador, and Fenghuang.

Week 3 - February 23, 2021

Silver: Foundational Structure, Awkward FIve, Gigantes Shell, Celestial Horn, and Heartbreaking Entrance.

Foundational Structure, Awkward FIve, Gigantes Shell, Celestial Horn, and Heartbreaking Entrance. Dust: Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Quality Cut, Twisty Dance, Copperstone Patina, Perfect Swing, Big Red Button, Hard Light Cycle, Armour Ornament, Cordial Diamond Shell, Tangled Paladin, and Spider Projection.

Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Quality Cut, Twisty Dance, Copperstone Patina, Perfect Swing, Big Red Button, Hard Light Cycle, Armour Ornament, Cordial Diamond Shell, Tangled Paladin, and Spider Projection. Class-based items: Nano Redux, Huskcrushers, Diadem of Deceit

Week 4 - March 2, 2021

Silver: Rising Dawn, Scrimshander's Song, Head Banger, Thumb Up Projection, and That's The One.

Rising Dawn, Scrimshander's Song, Head Banger, Thumb Up Projection, and That's The One. Dust: Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Stolen Goods, Sleek Dance, Chalice Projection, Butter Bark, Potent Mixture, Gigantes Carrier, Armour Ornament, Universal Armour Ornament, and Blood Line Memorial.

Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Stolen Goods, Sleek Dance, Chalice Projection, Butter Bark, Potent Mixture, Gigantes Carrier, Armour Ornament, Universal Armour Ornament, and Blood Line Memorial. Class-based items: Turbo Kickers, Nephrite Paragon, Afraid of the Dark, Celestial Grips, Celestial Gauntlets, and Celestial Gloves.

Week 5 - March 9, 2021

Silver: Pale Rider, Chomping Dance, Celestial Sheel, Ossified Entrance

Pale Rider, Chomping Dance, Celestial Sheel, Ossified Entrance Dust: Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Ninja Vanish, Fluid Dance, Heartbreaking Entrance, Copperband, Flag on the Play, Awkward Five, Gigantes Shell, and Crow Projection.

Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Ninja Vanish, Fluid Dance, Heartbreaking Entrance, Copperband, Flag on the Play, Awkward Five, Gigantes Shell, and Crow Projection. Class-based items: Rigel Crossroads, Thanotonaut's Peril, and Matterflare

Week 6 - March 16, 2021

Silver: Showstopper Dance, Gigantes Roamer, Sync Advancer, and Chain Yanker

Showstopper Dance, Gigantes Roamer, Sync Advancer, and Chain Yanker Dust: Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Belvedere, Halcyon Shell, The Whipcrack, A Sour Taste, Flailing Dance, Threat Display, and Thumb Up Projection.

Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Belvedere, Halcyon Shell, The Whipcrack, A Sour Taste, Flailing Dance, Threat Display, and Thumb Up Projection. Class-based items: Celestial Strides, Celestial Greaves, and Celestial Boots.

Week 7 - March 23, 2021

Silver: Stick Battle, Uniocracy, Metropolis Shell, Power Check, Thumb Down Projection.

Stick Battle, Uniocracy, Metropolis Shell, Power Check, Thumb Down Projection. Dust: Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Neon Holix Shell, Flare Gun, RJSV 99-40, Rising Dawn, Blinding Imagery, Celestial Shell, and Statis Projection.

Week 8 - March 30, 2021

Silver: Playing Airplanes, Atropos, Metropolitan Cutter, and Fist Pump

Playing Airplanes, Atropos, Metropolitan Cutter, and Fist Pump Dust: Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Author of Devastation, Denial Dance, Emperor Calus Projection, Metropolitan Acoustics, Head Banger, Showstopper Dance, Gigantes Roamer, and Depository Projection.

Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Author of Devastation, Denial Dance, Emperor Calus Projection, Metropolitan Acoustics, Head Banger, Showstopper Dance, Gigantes Roamer, and Depository Projection. Class-based items: Celestial Cloak, Celestial Mark, and Celestial Bond.

Week 9 - April 6, 2021

Silver: Armour Ornament, Metropolitan Frigade, Sweep the Area, and Scorpio Projection.

Armour Ornament, Metropolitan Frigade, Sweep the Area, and Scorpio Projection. Dust: Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Hard Light Shell, Grooving, Vibrant Breach, Stick Battle, Chomping Dance, Universal Armour Ornament, and Thumb Down Projection.

Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Hard Light Shell, Grooving, Vibrant Breach, Stick Battle, Chomping Dance, Universal Armour Ornament, and Thumb Down Projection. Class-based items: Mind Vault, Induction Ceremony, Celestial Plate, Celestial Robes.

Week 10 - April 13, 2021

Silver: World Shaper, Celestial Kestrel, Vehement Flock, and Celebratory Dance.

World Shaper, Celestial Kestrel, Vehement Flock, and Celebratory Dance. Dust: Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Let's Chat, Chain Yanker, Free Victorious Shell, Reefmade, Playing Airplane, Power Check, Fist Pump, and Taurus Projection.

Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Let's Chat, Chain Yanker, Free Victorious Shell, Reefmade, Playing Airplane, Power Check, Fist Pump, and Taurus Projection. Class-based items: Celestial Mask, Celestial Helm, and Celestial Cover.

Week 11 - April 20, 2021

Silver: Stand On Ceremony

Stand On Ceremony Dust: Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Team Spirit, Cyber Class Entrance, Participation Trophy, Flip and Flex, The Underdog, Cracking Up.

Week 12 - April 27, 2021

Silver: Just Juggling, and Faithful Pledge

Dust: Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, Torch Light, Hunter Projection, Seven Sisters, Stand On Ceremony, Power Lift, and Blowing Up.

Week 13 - May 5, 2021

Silver: Power Lift, and Flip and Flex

Power Lift, and Flip and Flex Dust: Concentrated Mattergem, Glimmershard, Scavenger's Boon, High Score, Victory Lap, Cherry Blossom Entrance, Just Juggling, Faithful Pledge, One Two Uh, and Warlock Projection.

Image credits: Bungie