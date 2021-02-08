How To Plant Seeds In Valheim? How To Build A Forge And Cultivator?

Valheim has opened up to positive acclaim from the online gaming fans around the globe. The co-op survival game drops players into the Norse cosmos, where you take on a wave of deadly and monstrous creatures. The video game allows players to build bases, build ships and castles, and create settlements, and more. Once you enter the game, you will realise that you will need to dedicate a good amount of time searching for food and other consumables. However, this can be quite dangerous as you may run into various enemies across the map.

To avoid unwanted collision with enemies, it is suggested that you create your own farms and start planting your own food. While this may sound like an easy process, it is one of the most challenging parts in the game. So, in this Valheim guide, we will show you how to plant seeds in Valheim.

How to plant seeds in Valheim?

Carrot seeds are one of the most commonly found items in Valheim. To few this item, you need to make your way to the Black Forest. However, before you starting planting seeds, you will need a cultivator. Unfortunately, you won't find this item readily available in the open world. You will actually need to build it by creating a Forge. You can also use a Forge for crafting a bunch of other items such as metal tools, furniture, and even bronze weapons.

To create a Forge, you will first need to unlock the Surtling Core which is dropped by a creature called Surtling. You should easily find this creature in a number of biomes. Once you have unlocked the Surtling core, you will be able to create a charcoal kiln and smelter. Once the smelter is ready, you can build a Forge which will ultimately create a bronze ingot cultivator. You will need a total of 5 Core Woods and 5 Bronze ingots for the cultivator.

Once you have the cultivator ready, you can use it for cultivating the ground. Now, you can start planting your seed and growing various plant species.

Image credits: Steam Store