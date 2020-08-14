How To Log Out Of Your Fortnite Account On PS4? Step-by-step Instructions

Fortnite is amongst the most popular survival games around the world and it is providing players with Fortnite 2020 Mega Drop discounts, as of writing this article. While Epic Games is trying to bring out the best gaming experience for the players, some are wondering how to log out of your Fortnite account on PS4. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
Many players find it quite confusing to sign out of their Fortnite account on PS4 because they keep looking for a specific “log out” option from the main menu. However, there is no such easy option available. But, you can log out from Fortnite PS4 by pressing the 'Options' button from the game’s main menu. So, to sign out of your Fortnite account on PS4, follow the given steps below.
