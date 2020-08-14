How To Log Out Of Your Fortnite Account On PS4? Step-by-step Instructions

Fortnite is amongst the most popular survival games around the world and it is providing players with Fortnite 2020 Mega Drop discounts, as of writing this article. While Epic Games is trying to bring out the best gaming experience for the players, some are wondering how to log out of your Fortnite account on PS4. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | How To Increase FPS In Fortnite? Learn The Most Important Methods Here

How to log out of your Fortnite account on PS4?

Many players find it quite confusing to sign out of their Fortnite account on PS4 because they keep looking for a specific “log out” option from the main menu. However, there is no such easy option available. But, you can log out from Fortnite PS4 by pressing the 'Options' button from the game’s main menu. So, to sign out of your Fortnite account on PS4, follow the given steps below.

Also Read | Are pumps back in Fortnite Season 3? What is the new dragon Shotgun?

To sign out of your Fortnite account on PS4, go to the 'Options' button

Now, scroll down, and select the 'Support' option. This will open up the PlayStation’s browser and open the Epic Games website.

As soon as the page loads, head to the top right of the screen and press 'Sign In'.

Use this to sign in to your Epic Games account (not that you might need a verification code to sign in to your account).

Once you are signed in, go back to the top right of the screen and you will see your username.

Click on it and a new option will appear named 'Account' and select that option.

A new page will open, with several options on the left-hand side of the screen.

Click on the 'Connections' option, you will see every Fortnite connection you have made just go to the PlayStation Network.

Choose the option and check all the boxes, followed by pressing Unlink. This will log you out of your Fortnite account on PS4. The same steps also while applying to log out of other systems like Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Also Read | Why was Fortnite removed from Google Play Store? Epic Games feud explained

Also Read | Fortnite leaks reveal hints about upcoming Cars update; know details