ARK Patch Notes Bring New Content For Latest Summer Bash Event 2020

Ark: Survival Evolved from Studio Wildcard is one of gaming's biggest success stories in the past few years. The survival video game gained much popularity when it first arrived on Steam and continues to be one of the top games in the genre. Developers have now rolled out a new ARK update 2.31 which introduces the highly-anticipated Summer Bash 2020 event to Studio Wildcard's pre-historic sandbox through next month. The event will be available across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms. It will also offer many exciting rewards and bonuses.

The company confirmed all the latest skins and rate boosts that will be available during the event, along with details surrounding the latest patch. It also detailed a bunch of other changes coming this month, including changes that will be made to the Breeding system.

ARK patch notes 2.31

Here's a list of complete patch notes for ARK: Survival Evolved

ARK Summer Bash

Rate Boosts

3X Breeding (mating interval, egg hatch speed and maturation)

4X Harvesting

4X Player XP

4X Taming

New Emotes

Drum Solo

Guitar Riff

Head Banger

New Skins

BBQ themed Grilling Spatula (Club Skin)

Four new Hawaiian style shirt Skins

Frisbee Skin (Boomerang)

One Sunglasses Skin with the customizable lenses

Super Soaker style Squirt Gun Skin (Flamethrower)

Three new Swimsuit Skins

New Chibi Pets

Astrocetus

Ammonite

Cnidaria

Manta

Plesiosaur

Event-coloured Wild Creatures

Blue

Cammo

Coral

Cream

Dark Blue

Dark Red

Dino Dark Blue

Dino Sky Blue

Lemon Lime

Light Grey

Orange

Medium Teal

Peach

Red

White

Studio Wildcard is also encouraging fans to pull out their shades and catch some action at the 2020 Summer Bash event. The company has stated that players will be able to spend some time relaxing at the beach in the new Hawaiian shirts or get into a fight with their tribe using the latest water-gun skin. It also assured fans that the new Summer Bash will certainly cook up a lot of entertainment regardless of how they choose to spend their summer in the game. The party is set to begin on June 25 and will run through July 14.

Image credits: ARK: Survival Evolved