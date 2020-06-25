Best AR In Warzone: Most Powerful Assault Rifles In The Battle Royale

Assault Rifles are one of the most versatile weapons that you have in Call Of Duty: Warzone. These are highly reliable and can be very effective at any range. There are tons of options when it comes to its weapon classes as there are further variations between every pick. This is something that makes the selecting process much trickier for players. So, let us walk you through the best AR in Warzone.

Also Read | Warzone Sensitivity Settings: Best Sensitivity And Gameplay Settings To Rack Up More Kills

Best AR in Warzone

Here's a list of the best Assault Rifles in COD Warzone, starting with the top-performing weapon and working down to the weaker options.

GRAU 5.56

The Grau 5.56 may not seem that impressive when it comes to its stat; however, it is phenomenally easy to use without any recoil and high bullet velocity. The weapon can easily beam an opponent from long distances. Even a base Grau has the ability to take down opponents from up to 100 meters. When used with the best load-outs, it can be extremely devastating and hold its own in almost every situation.

Also Read | Is COD Warzone Crossplay? Here's How To Enable And Disable This Feature In Seconds

M4A1

The M4A1 is a highly powerful weapon that strikes an excellent balance between Handling and Damage Per Second. The gun also offers some decent iron sights along with a bunch of options of the barrels. A recent update nerfed the weapon, however, it can go head to head with most of the top weapons in any type of encounter.

M13

The M13 is one of the Warzone Assault Rifles to go from being a completely off-meta weapon to becoming of the most popular guns around. It has a low bullet velocity, but it offers several redeeming options such as a laser-precise recoil. In addition, the M13 is the only weapon in Warzone that matches the laser potential on Grau.

Also Read | What Is Jailbreak In Warzone And When Does It Activate During A Game?

Oden

This Assault Rifle is in a class of its own. Its a flow firing gun, however, if you manage to land the shots, it can tear your opponents into tiny chunks. The Oden is certainly the best choice among middle and long-range weapons.

FAL

The FAL may appear slightly weaker on paper, however, it can be just as powerful as the Oden. It is a good choice when firing from long-range, however, it can be more effective between close and mid-range especially due to the faster rate of fire. The FAL is still one of the most effective guns in COD Warzone and should definitely be considered for your next loadout.

Also Read | Why Did Your Rank Reset In COD Warzone And How To Level Up Again?

Image credits: Call of Duty