Minecraft 1.16.1 Patch Notes: Nether Update Out On Java With A Massive Changelog

The Minecraft 1.16 Nether update has been released on Java version of the game and brings a long list of changes. Read on for Minecraft 1.16.1 patch notes.

Minecraft 1.16.1 patch notes

Mojang has rolled out a new Minecraft Nether update in Bedrock and Java platforms. The update brings a host of changes to the game which will allow users to explore new worlds, mobs, new biomes and a bunch of blocks. In addition, there is a new material called Netherite, which makes the diamond appear like cobblestone.

Here's a look at all the major additions with the Minecraft Nether update

New Content

  • Added Basalt Deltas biome to the Nether
  • Added Crimson Forest biome to the Nether
  • Added Hoglins
  • Added Netherite
  • Added Piglins
  • Added ruined portals
  • Added Soulsand Valley biome to the Nether
  • Added Striders
  • Added Warped Forest biome to the Nether
  • Added Zoglins
  • Added a new disable chat command line feature. When users use this option, the send and receive online chat will be disabled
  • Added a new disable multiplayer command line option. When users use this option, the Multiplayer button will be disabled
  • Added bastion remnants
  • Added new Game Mode Switcher debug menu
  • Added new Nether blocks
  • Added the Soul Speed enchantment
  • Added the lodestone
  • Added a respawn anchor that will let players set their own respawn point in the Nether. It can be used while holding a glowstone to charge to a maximum of four charges, where every respawn will use a single charge
  • Players can charge the respawn anchor with the help of a dispenser
  • Endermen will no longer pick up Netherrack
  • Added the target block
  • Entities will be pushed by the flowing lava
  • Basalt will be created when lava flows over soul soil next to blue ice
  • Bell blocks will start ringing when it gets hit with a projectile
  • Bells can be hung from the underside of more than one block
  • Compasses can now be enchanted using the Curse of Vanishing
  • Farmer Villagers will be able to compost seeds
  • Walls can be connected to even more items, such as iron bars, panes, pressure plates, pickles, and banners
  • When a Villager is struck by lightning, the witch it is converted to will no longer disappear
  • When fishing, treasure loot will only be obtained by fishing in open waters
  • Fish will disappear when more than 64 blocks away from the closest user
  • Huge fungi will only appear on its matching type of nylium
  • Logos updated for Mojang Studios and Minecraft
  • Villagers will be able to spawn iron golems regardless of the status of their profession or recent working time
  • Walls will not have any gaps when they are aligned vertically
  • Knockback resistance will be the new scale instead of a probability
  • Lily pads will be regarded as a junk fishing loot rather than treasure
  • Patrols will no longer appear when a user is close to a village
  • Endermen will be able to pick up some of the new Nether blocks
  • TNT and campfires will now light up when hit by any burning projectile

Basalt Deltas

  • Basalt Deltas will now be available in the Nether
  • Remnants of volcanic eruptions is a biome that will have a high concentration of basalt columns along with lava deltas
  • When users walk through the Basalt Deltas, they will get surrounded by flowing flakes of white ash
  • Magma cubes will have their own home and appear more often
  • A new block called Blackstone will be available in big patches

Baston Remnants

  • Baston Remnants is an item made up of Blackstone and is full of Piglins and Hoglins
  • Four individual bastion remnant types have been added - Bridge, Hoglin stable, Housing units, and Treasure room
  • These sizable structures will be available in all Nether biomes, except the treacherous ash-dusted regions of Basalt Deltas
  • Users need to be beware that Piglins won't take kindly to intruders stealing their belongings

Bees

The maximum distance a bee can travel away from its home hive has been reduced to 22 blocks

Block Renames

  • Crimson fungi have been renamed crimson fungus
  • Warped fungi have been renamed warped fungus

Block

A number of new blocks will be available in the game, with certain changes to a few existing ones.

Creative Mode

  • Users will be able to milk cows and Mooshrooms in creative mode
  • Users will be able to get stew from Mooshrooms in creative mode
  • Users can get a bucket of water when using an empty bucket on water in creative mode.

Dispensers

  • Dispensers can now saddle pigs and horses
  • Dispensers can now put horse armour on horses
  • Dispensers can now put carpets on llamas
  • Dispensers can now put chests on llamas, donkeys and mules
  • Dispensers can now shear a Mooshroom
  • Dispensers can now shear snow golems

Farmers

  • Farmers will be able to put extra seeds in the composter to make a bone meal
  • Farmers will use bone meal to grow crops
  • Farmers will share the extra wheat with other farmers, allowing more farmers to make bread

Hoe Changes

  • Every tier will have a different speed at which hoes mine blocks they are effective against
  • Hoes will be enchanted with these enchantments - Efficiency, Fortune, and Silk Touch
  • Hoes will be an appropriate tool for mining hay, targets, dried kelp blocks, leaves, Shroomlights, Nether wart blocks, warped wart blocks, sponges, and wet sponges.

Hoglins

  • Hoglins are massive beasts who stay in the crimson forests in the Nether
  • Hoglins attack players as soon as they spot them. They can easily knock them down a ledge
  • Hoglins also drop pork and leather, although not willingly
  • Players can also breed Hoglins by feeding them crimson fungi.

Lodestone

A Lodestone is a kind of block that will help players get their bearings

Mobs

  • Players will not be able to mount another entity if a crouch key is held down
  • Added gamerule universal
  • Added gamerule forgive

Nether Biome Fog

  • Biome fog colour will blend smoothly between different biomes

Netherite

  • Netherite is a new high-quality material discovered in the Nether. Players can use this item to upgrade their diamond gear.

Parity

  • Changed ambient block lighting in the Nether for parity with Bedrock edition

Parrot

  • Parrots will now imitate hostile mobs less often than earlier
  • Parrots will not randomly imitate hostile mobs when the game mode is set to peaceful

Redstone Wire

  • Redstone will give power to blocks from every side that it shows a visual connection to, and not do so on those sides that lack a visual connection

Strider

  • This is a new mob that will be found in the lava lakes of the Nether

Villager Workstation Logic

  • Villagers will not try to work at the same workstation
  • The most experienced nearby villager for the profession who is close to the workstation will get the workstation
  • Villagers will need to walk to and reach the workstation before they get a new profession and/or work there
  • Villagers can no longer claim workstations or professions during raids or in the night

Warped Forest

  • Warped Forests will be seen in the Nether
  • Warped nylium carpets the cave floor with a range of strange new vegetation
  • Warped nylium will be bonemealed to get many other strange vegetation
  • Warped wart blocks can be cleared using a hoe much quickly
  • A dark blue fog covers the forest

Weeping Vines

  • Weeping vines will be climbable

World Generation

  • The old Nether biome will be known as Nether Wastes
  • Shipwrecks and ocean ruins will be slightly less common
  • Patches of Blackstone and gravel will create all the Nether biomes

Zoglins

  • Zoglins are zombified Hoglins and are essentially a result of bringing a Hoglin into the Overworld
  • Unlike Hoglins, players won't be able to breed them
  • Players need to be careful as Zoglins are raving mad and attack just about everything in sight

