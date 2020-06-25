Minecraft 1.16.1 Patch Notes: Nether Update Out On Java With A Massive Changelog

Mojang has rolled out a new Minecraft Nether update in Bedrock and Java platforms. The update brings a host of changes to the game which will allow users to explore new worlds, mobs, new biomes and a bunch of blocks. In addition, there is a new material called Netherite, which makes the diamond appear like cobblestone.
Also Read | Minecraft Dungeons All Levels: How To Unlock Each Secret Level?
Minecraft 1.16.1 patch notes
Here's a look at all the major additions with the Minecraft Nether update
New Content
- Added Basalt Deltas biome to the Nether
- Added Crimson Forest biome to the Nether
- Added Hoglins
- Added Netherite
- Added Piglins
- Added ruined portals
- Added Soulsand Valley biome to the Nether
- Added Striders
- Added Warped Forest biome to the Nether
- Added Zoglins
- Added a new disable chat command line feature. When users use this option, the send and receive online chat will be disabled
- Added a new disable multiplayer command line option. When users use this option, the Multiplayer button will be disabled
- Added bastion remnants
- Added new Game Mode Switcher debug menu
- Added new Nether blocks
- Added the Soul Speed enchantment
- Added the lodestone
- Added a respawn anchor that will let players set their own respawn point in the Nether. It can be used while holding a glowstone to charge to a maximum of four charges, where every respawn will use a single charge
- Players can charge the respawn anchor with the help of a dispenser
- Endermen will no longer pick up Netherrack
- Added the target block
- Entities will be pushed by the flowing lava
- Basalt will be created when lava flows over soul soil next to blue ice
- Bell blocks will start ringing when it gets hit with a projectile
- Bells can be hung from the underside of more than one block
- Compasses can now be enchanted using the Curse of Vanishing
- Farmer Villagers will be able to compost seeds
- Walls can be connected to even more items, such as iron bars, panes, pressure plates, pickles, and banners
- When a Villager is struck by lightning, the witch it is converted to will no longer disappear
- When fishing, treasure loot will only be obtained by fishing in open waters
- Fish will disappear when more than 64 blocks away from the closest user
- Huge fungi will only appear on its matching type of nylium
- Logos updated for Mojang Studios and Minecraft
- Villagers will be able to spawn iron golems regardless of the status of their profession or recent working time
- Walls will not have any gaps when they are aligned vertically
- Knockback resistance will be the new scale instead of a probability
- Lily pads will be regarded as a junk fishing loot rather than treasure
- Patrols will no longer appear when a user is close to a village
- Endermen will be able to pick up some of the new Nether blocks
- TNT and campfires will now light up when hit by any burning projectile
Basalt Deltas
- Basalt Deltas will now be available in the Nether
- Remnants of volcanic eruptions is a biome that will have a high concentration of basalt columns along with lava deltas
- When users walk through the Basalt Deltas, they will get surrounded by flowing flakes of white ash
- Magma cubes will have their own home and appear more often
- A new block called Blackstone will be available in big patches
Also Read | Minecraft Dungeons Secrets And Chests' Locations For The Secret Cow Level
Baston Remnants
- Baston Remnants is an item made up of Blackstone and is full of Piglins and Hoglins
- Four individual bastion remnant types have been added - Bridge, Hoglin stable, Housing units, and Treasure room
- These sizable structures will be available in all Nether biomes, except the treacherous ash-dusted regions of Basalt Deltas
- Users need to be beware that Piglins won't take kindly to intruders stealing their belongings
Bees
The maximum distance a bee can travel away from its home hive has been reduced to 22 blocks
Block Renames
- Crimson fungi have been renamed crimson fungus
- Warped fungi have been renamed warped fungus
Block
A number of new blocks will be available in the game, with certain changes to a few existing ones.
Creative Mode
- Users will be able to milk cows and Mooshrooms in creative mode
- Users will be able to get stew from Mooshrooms in creative mode
- Users can get a bucket of water when using an empty bucket on water in creative mode.
Dispensers
- Dispensers can now saddle pigs and horses
- Dispensers can now put horse armour on horses
- Dispensers can now put carpets on llamas
- Dispensers can now put chests on llamas, donkeys and mules
- Dispensers can now shear a Mooshroom
- Dispensers can now shear snow golems
Farmers
- Farmers will be able to put extra seeds in the composter to make a bone meal
- Farmers will use bone meal to grow crops
- Farmers will share the extra wheat with other farmers, allowing more farmers to make bread
Hoe Changes
- Every tier will have a different speed at which hoes mine blocks they are effective against
- Hoes will be enchanted with these enchantments - Efficiency, Fortune, and Silk Touch
- Hoes will be an appropriate tool for mining hay, targets, dried kelp blocks, leaves, Shroomlights, Nether wart blocks, warped wart blocks, sponges, and wet sponges.
Hoglins
- Hoglins are massive beasts who stay in the crimson forests in the Nether
- Hoglins attack players as soon as they spot them. They can easily knock them down a ledge
- Hoglins also drop pork and leather, although not willingly
- Players can also breed Hoglins by feeding them crimson fungi.
Lodestone
A Lodestone is a kind of block that will help players get their bearings
Mobs
- Players will not be able to mount another entity if a crouch key is held down
- Added gamerule universal
- Added gamerule forgive
Nether Biome Fog
- Biome fog colour will blend smoothly between different biomes
Netherite
- Netherite is a new high-quality material discovered in the Nether. Players can use this item to upgrade their diamond gear.
Also Read | How To Drop Items In Minecraft Dungeons And Salvage Old Equipment To Earn Emeralds?
Parity
- Changed ambient block lighting in the Nether for parity with Bedrock edition
Parrot
- Parrots will now imitate hostile mobs less often than earlier
- Parrots will not randomly imitate hostile mobs when the game mode is set to peaceful
Redstone Wire
- Redstone will give power to blocks from every side that it shows a visual connection to, and not do so on those sides that lack a visual connection
Strider
- This is a new mob that will be found in the lava lakes of the Nether
Villager Workstation Logic
- Villagers will not try to work at the same workstation
- The most experienced nearby villager for the profession who is close to the workstation will get the workstation
- Villagers will need to walk to and reach the workstation before they get a new profession and/or work there
- Villagers can no longer claim workstations or professions during raids or in the night
Warped Forest
- Warped Forests will be seen in the Nether
- Warped nylium carpets the cave floor with a range of strange new vegetation
- Warped nylium will be bonemealed to get many other strange vegetation
- Warped wart blocks can be cleared using a hoe much quickly
- A dark blue fog covers the forest
Weeping Vines
- Weeping vines will be climbable
World Generation
- The old Nether biome will be known as Nether Wastes
- Shipwrecks and ocean ruins will be slightly less common
- Patches of Blackstone and gravel will create all the Nether biomes
Zoglins
- Zoglins are zombified Hoglins and are essentially a result of bringing a Hoglin into the Overworld
- Unlike Hoglins, players won't be able to breed them
- Players need to be careful as Zoglins are raving mad and attack just about everything in sight
Also Read | How To Invite Friends On Minecraft Dungeons And Is It Possible To Join Random Sessions?
Image credits: Minecraft