Minecraft 1.16.1 Patch Notes: Nether Update Out On Java With A Massive Changelog

Mojang has rolled out a new Minecraft Nether update in Bedrock and Java platforms. The update brings a host of changes to the game which will allow users to explore new worlds, mobs, new biomes and a bunch of blocks. In addition, there is a new material called Netherite, which makes the diamond appear like cobblestone.

Minecraft 1.16.1 patch notes

Here's a look at all the major additions with the Minecraft Nether update

New Content

Added Basalt Deltas biome to the Nether

Added Crimson Forest biome to the Nether

Added Hoglins

Added Netherite

Added Piglins

Added ruined portals

Added Soulsand Valley biome to the Nether

Added Striders

Added Warped Forest biome to the Nether

Added Zoglins

Added a new disable chat command line feature. When users use this option, the send and receive online chat will be disabled

Added a new disable multiplayer command line option. When users use this option, the Multiplayer button will be disabled

Added bastion remnants

Added new Game Mode Switcher debug menu

Added new Nether blocks

Added the Soul Speed enchantment

Added the lodestone

Added a respawn anchor that will let players set their own respawn point in the Nether. It can be used while holding a glowstone to charge to a maximum of four charges, where every respawn will use a single charge

Players can charge the respawn anchor with the help of a dispenser

Endermen will no longer pick up Netherrack

Added the target block

Entities will be pushed by the flowing lava

Basalt will be created when lava flows over soul soil next to blue ice

Bell blocks will start ringing when it gets hit with a projectile

Bells can be hung from the underside of more than one block

Compasses can now be enchanted using the Curse of Vanishing

Farmer Villagers will be able to compost seeds

Walls can be connected to even more items, such as iron bars, panes, pressure plates, pickles, and banners

When a Villager is struck by lightning, the witch it is converted to will no longer disappear

When fishing, treasure loot will only be obtained by fishing in open waters

Fish will disappear when more than 64 blocks away from the closest user

Huge fungi will only appear on its matching type of nylium

Logos updated for Mojang Studios and Minecraft

Villagers will be able to spawn iron golems regardless of the status of their profession or recent working time

Walls will not have any gaps when they are aligned vertically

Knockback resistance will be the new scale instead of a probability

Lily pads will be regarded as a junk fishing loot rather than treasure

Patrols will no longer appear when a user is close to a village

Endermen will be able to pick up some of the new Nether blocks

TNT and campfires will now light up when hit by any burning projectile

Basalt Deltas

Basalt Deltas will now be available in the Nether

Remnants of volcanic eruptions is a biome that will have a high concentration of basalt columns along with lava deltas

When users walk through the Basalt Deltas, they will get surrounded by flowing flakes of white ash

Magma cubes will have their own home and appear more often

A new block called Blackstone will be available in big patches

Baston Remnants

Baston Remnants is an item made up of Blackstone and is full of Piglins and Hoglins

Four individual bastion remnant types have been added - Bridge, Hoglin stable, Housing units, and Treasure room

These sizable structures will be available in all Nether biomes, except the treacherous ash-dusted regions of Basalt Deltas

Users need to be beware that Piglins won't take kindly to intruders stealing their belongings

Bees

The maximum distance a bee can travel away from its home hive has been reduced to 22 blocks

Block Renames

Crimson fungi have been renamed crimson fungus

Warped fungi have been renamed warped fungus

Block

A number of new blocks will be available in the game, with certain changes to a few existing ones.

Creative Mode

Users will be able to milk cows and Mooshrooms in creative mode

Users will be able to get stew from Mooshrooms in creative mode

Users can get a bucket of water when using an empty bucket on water in creative mode.

Dispensers

Dispensers can now saddle pigs and horses

Dispensers can now put horse armour on horses

Dispensers can now put carpets on llamas

Dispensers can now put chests on llamas, donkeys and mules

Dispensers can now shear a Mooshroom

Dispensers can now shear snow golems

Farmers

Farmers will be able to put extra seeds in the composter to make a bone meal

Farmers will use bone meal to grow crops

Farmers will share the extra wheat with other farmers, allowing more farmers to make bread

Hoe Changes

Every tier will have a different speed at which hoes mine blocks they are effective against

Hoes will be enchanted with these enchantments - Efficiency, Fortune, and Silk Touch

Hoes will be an appropriate tool for mining hay, targets, dried kelp blocks, leaves, Shroomlights, Nether wart blocks, warped wart blocks, sponges, and wet sponges.

Hoglins

Hoglins are massive beasts who stay in the crimson forests in the Nether

Hoglins attack players as soon as they spot them. They can easily knock them down a ledge

Hoglins also drop pork and leather, although not willingly

Players can also breed Hoglins by feeding them crimson fungi.

Lodestone

A Lodestone is a kind of block that will help players get their bearings

Mobs

Players will not be able to mount another entity if a crouch key is held down

Added gamerule universal

Added gamerule forgive

Nether Biome Fog

Biome fog colour will blend smoothly between different biomes

Netherite

Netherite is a new high-quality material discovered in the Nether. Players can use this item to upgrade their diamond gear.

Parity

Changed ambient block lighting in the Nether for parity with Bedrock edition

Parrot

Parrots will now imitate hostile mobs less often than earlier

Parrots will not randomly imitate hostile mobs when the game mode is set to peaceful

Redstone Wire

Redstone will give power to blocks from every side that it shows a visual connection to, and not do so on those sides that lack a visual connection

Strider

This is a new mob that will be found in the lava lakes of the Nether

Villager Workstation Logic

Villagers will not try to work at the same workstation

The most experienced nearby villager for the profession who is close to the workstation will get the workstation

Villagers will need to walk to and reach the workstation before they get a new profession and/or work there

Villagers can no longer claim workstations or professions during raids or in the night

Warped Forest

Warped Forests will be seen in the Nether

Warped nylium carpets the cave floor with a range of strange new vegetation

Warped nylium will be bonemealed to get many other strange vegetation

Warped wart blocks can be cleared using a hoe much quickly

A dark blue fog covers the forest

Weeping Vines

Weeping vines will be climbable

World Generation

The old Nether biome will be known as Nether Wastes

Shipwrecks and ocean ruins will be slightly less common

Patches of Blackstone and gravel will create all the Nether biomes

Zoglins

Zoglins are zombified Hoglins and are essentially a result of bringing a Hoglin into the Overworld

Unlike Hoglins, players won't be able to breed them

Players need to be careful as Zoglins are raving mad and attack just about everything in sight

Image credits: Minecraft