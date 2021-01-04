Awesome Games Done Quick Schedule: Check Out This List Of Dates For Entire AGDQ 2021

Games Done Quick is a semiannual video game speedrun charity marathon held in the United States, originally organized by the Speed Demos Archive and Speedruns Live communities. Since 2015, it has been handled by Games Done Quick, LLC. Held since 2010, the events have raised money for several charities. Continue reading to know about the awesome games done quick 2021 schedule (AGDQ).
Awesome Games Done Quick Schedule
- January 3
- 12 p.m. - Mirror's Edge
- 1:03 p.m. - Donkey Kong Country
- 3:09 p.m. - Ratchet & Clank (2016)
- 3:58 p.m. - Mega Man X5
- 9:54 p.m. - Metroid Zero Mission
- January 4
- 2:25 a.m. Metal Gear Solid 4
- 12:28 p.m. - Sonic 1 (2013)
- 1:03 p.m. - Sonic 3: Angel Island Revisited
- 1:55 p.m. - Sonic Mania
- 3:03 p.m. - Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
- 6:37 p.m. - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- 8:17 p.m. - Dishonored 2
- January 5
- 8:07 a.m. - River City Girls
- 9:27 a.m. - River City Ransom
- 9:51 a.m. - Strider
- 10:28 a.m. - Aladdin (Genesis)
- 10:55 a.m. - Metroid
- 11:27 a.m. - Mega Man
- 12:17 p.m. - Mega Man 11
- 1:04 p.m. - Mega Man X3
- 3 p.m. - Metroid Prime
- 5:05 p.m. - Braid
- 6:40 p.m. - Cuphead
- 7:25 p.m. - Hades
- January 6
- 12:45 a.m. - Axiom Verge
- 2:47 a.m. - Resident Evil (Director's Cut)
- 6:29 a.m. - Into the Breach
- 2:12 p.m. - Spyro 3 (Reignited)
- 3:27 p.m. - Crash Bandicoot (N. Sane Trilogy)
- 7:27 p.m. - Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island
- 10:19 p.m. - The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
- January 7
- 12:19 a.m. - Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon
- 10:37 a.m. - The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
- 12:15 p.m. - Pokémon Platinum
- 5:45 p.m. - Halo 3: ODST
- 7:30 p.m. - Halo 3
- 9:10 p.m. - Half-Life
- 9:52 p.m. - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- January 8
- 12:07 a.m. - Resident Evil 5
- 6:55 a.m. - Night in the Woods
- 8:27 a.m. - Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes
- 10:27 a.m. - Luigi's Mansion
- 11:05 a.m. - Super Mario Land 2: 6 Gold Coins
- 11:45 a.m. - Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3
- 12:25 p.m. - Wario Land 4
- 1:46 p.m. - Donkey Kong Country 2 Unveiled
- 3:11 p.m. - Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos
- 4:46 p.m. - Final Fantasy VII
- 7:01 p.m. - The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
- 7:41 p.m. - Super Mario 64
- 8:46 p.m. - Super Mario Sunshine
- January 9
- 9:24 a.m. - Celeste
- 9:54 a.m. - Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse
- 10:39 a.m. - Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia
- 11:24 a,m. - Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
- 12:04 p.m. - Super Mario Bros. 2
- 12:26 p.m. - Super Meat Boy
- 5:09 p.m. - TASBot plays The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
- 6:04 p.m. - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- 6:41 p.m. - The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- 8:01 p.m. - Super Mario 35
- 10:31 p.m. - Pokémon Blue
- January 10
- 12:36 a.m. - The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time
These start times may fluctuate due to scheduling constraints or as bonus games get introduced to the lineup, so be sure to check the official schedule in the event the times don't quite match up.
