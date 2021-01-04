Awesome Games Done Quick Schedule: Check Out This List Of Dates For Entire AGDQ 2021

Games Done Quick is a semiannual video game speedrun charity marathon held in the United States, originally organized by the Speed Demos Archive and Speedruns Live communities. Since 2015, it has been handled by Games Done Quick, LLC. Held since 2010, the events have raised money for several charities. Continue reading to know about the awesome games done quick 2021 schedule (AGDQ).

Awesome Games Done Quick Schedule

January 3 12 p.m. - Mirror's Edge 1:03 p.m. - Donkey Kong Country 3:09 p.m. - Ratchet & Clank (2016) 3:58 p.m. - Mega Man X5 9:54 p.m. - Metroid Zero Mission

January 4 2:25 a.m. Metal Gear Solid 4 12:28 p.m. - Sonic 1 (2013) 1:03 p.m. - Sonic 3: Angel Island Revisited 1:55 p.m. - Sonic Mania 3:03 p.m. - Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) 6:37 p.m. - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 8:17 p.m. - Dishonored 2

January 5 8:07 a.m. - River City Girls 9:27 a.m. - River City Ransom 9:51 a.m. - Strider 10:28 a.m. - Aladdin (Genesis) 10:55 a.m. - Metroid 11:27 a.m. - Mega Man 12:17 p.m. - Mega Man 11 1:04 p.m. - Mega Man X3 3 p.m. - Metroid Prime 5:05 p.m. - Braid 6:40 p.m. - Cuphead 7:25 p.m. - Hades

January 6 12:45 a.m. - Axiom Verge 2:47 a.m. - Resident Evil (Director's Cut) 6:29 a.m. - Into the Breach 2:12 p.m. - Spyro 3 (Reignited) 3:27 p.m. - Crash Bandicoot (N. Sane Trilogy) 7:27 p.m. - Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island 10:19 p.m. - The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

January 7 12:19 a.m. - Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon 10:37 a.m. - The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX 12:15 p.m. - Pokémon Platinum 5:45 p.m. - Halo 3: ODST 7:30 p.m. - Halo 3 9:10 p.m. - Half-Life 9:52 p.m. - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

January 8 12:07 a.m. - Resident Evil 5 6:55 a.m. - Night in the Woods 8:27 a.m. - Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes 10:27 a.m. - Luigi's Mansion 11:05 a.m. - Super Mario Land 2: 6 Gold Coins 11:45 a.m. - Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3 12:25 p.m. - Wario Land 4 1:46 p.m. - Donkey Kong Country 2 Unveiled 3:11 p.m. - Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos 4:46 p.m. - Final Fantasy VII 7:01 p.m. - The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 7:41 p.m. - Super Mario 64 8:46 p.m. - Super Mario Sunshine

January 9 9:24 a.m. - Celeste 9:54 a.m. - Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse 10:39 a.m. - Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia 11:24 a,m. - Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 12:04 p.m. - Super Mario Bros. 2 12:26 p.m. - Super Meat Boy 5:09 p.m. - TASBot plays The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX 6:04 p.m. - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 6:41 p.m. - The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past 8:01 p.m. - Super Mario 35 10:31 p.m. - Pokémon Blue

January 10 12:36 a.m. - The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time



These start times may fluctuate due to scheduling constraints or as bonus games get introduced to the lineup, so be sure to check the official schedule in the event the times don't quite match up.

