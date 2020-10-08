Baldur's Gate 3 Day One Issues; Multiplayer Lag And Desync Fixes

The best in the class RPG has finally received its sequel after a two-decade-long wait. Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access is online right now and the players are diving into the game. The game is absolutely breathtaking and provides a wonderful experience. Just like every other game, on the release date, a massive amount of bugs and issues were encountered and were resolved in a patch later. Baldur’s Gate 3 also faces issues that cause the game to lag and crash. It is experiencing issues like multiplayer lag and multiplayer desync.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Multiplayer Lag and Desync

No game is perfect on day one and this is not even the finished product of Baldur’s Gate 3. This is just early access given to players to get a taste of what’s coming. Early access is bound to have issues as the developers are still in the process of developing the game.

Players have experienced a performance lag in gameplay while playing in multiplayer modes and single player mode. There is a temporary fix for this issue. Players will have to change their graphic application programming interface from Vulkan to DX11. This fix has worked for most people.

Players have also experienced multiplayer desync issues while playing 4 player party modes. There are two fixes for this issue. The first one is to change the host of the game. The second one is a cumbersome one, but works for some people. Players will have to wait until it syncs itself.

Baldur’s Gate 3 First Patch is out

Baldur’s Gate 3 developers are out with their first patch for the game. They learned about bugs and issues encountered by the players and were prompt enough to provide the fixes for the same. Here are the patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 first patch:

Fixed a crash related to using rush-type actions

Fixed a crash related to the target camera

Fixed a crash in character creation

Fixed a crash during dialogs

Fixed overlapping items inside the inventory views

Fixed "Pickup" and "Pickup and Add To Wares" inside containers

Fixed a player assignment issue when someone would leave from a full multiplayer party. The leftover character can now be assigned correctly.

Fixed an issue with summons showing up as regular companions

Fixed an issue where players could not ready up when other players joined the lobby

Fixed being able to move immovable objects

