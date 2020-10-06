Baldur's Gate 3 Release Date And Time; Everything You Need To Know About Early Access

Baldur's Gate 3 is a heavily anticipated sequel. The previous RPG game was one the best in its class and Baldur's Gate 3 will try to hold that reputation strong. The game has been developed by Larian Studios. The latest game will incorporate Dungeons and Dragons tabletop rules. The players and fans have been waiting for Baldur's Gate 3 release for a long time.

Baldur's Gate 3 release date and time

Baldur's Gate 3 was originally set for the early access date of September 30, but due to some technical and development issues, the game was delayed. The game’s official early access date has been set for the 6th of October 2020. The game will be releasing Act 1 in early access and the rest of it will be out later during the year. Baldur's Gate 3 price has been set for $60. Here are the release times set for Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access:

Pacific Daylight Time (US) - 10/6 at 10:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time (US) - 10/6 at 1:00 PM

British Summer Time (UK) - 10/6 at 6:00 PM

Australian Standard Time (AUS) - 10/7 at 4:00 AM

BG3 releases 10am PT Tuesday on Stadia, Steam (Mac/PC), and GoG. — Baldur's Late (@larianstudios) October 5, 2020

Baldur's Gate 3 will be available on Steam, GOG, and Google Stadia. The company just announced that the game will be arriving on Mac at the same date and time.

Baldur's Gate 3 System Requirements

Players that are ready to get on the early access should have some system requirements in place to run the game. The previous game was around 70GB and the latest one is set to be 150GB. During the early access the Act 1 takes up only 80GB and the rest of the storage would be required for the future updates to the game. Check out the minimum and recommended set of system requirements below:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 150 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 150 GB available space

Classes for Baldur's Gate 3

While creating a custom character, the player will be given the choice of character classes to choose from. A list of character classes available in Baldur's Gate 3 is given below:

Fighter - Battle Master, Eldritch Knight

Wizard - Evocation, Abjuration

Rogue - Arcane Trickster, Thief

Ranger - Hunter, Beast Master

Cleric - Life, Light, Trickery

Warlock - Fiend, Great One

Promo image source: Baldurs's Gate 3 Twitter Handle