FIFA 21 Web App Launched; Players Can Start Building FIFA 21 FUT Now

The release date for FIFA 21 is just around the corner and the hype is quite massive. FIFA 21 is one of the biggest football and sports games out there today. The game has become really rich and deep over the decades with new installments to the franchise. FIFA has released a FIFA 21 Web app and a FIFA 21 companion app for FIFA 21 FUT. The FIFA 21 Web app helps the players start building their FUT (FIFA ultimate team).
The FIFA 21 web app is the FUT application created by FIFA. Through this application, players can buy and sell players from the Ultimate Team Transfer Market, before the official release of the game. Reports suggest that the application will be free for the players, as the FIFA 20 Web app was free too. The web app helps the player to stay a step ahead of the competition.
With the release of the web app, FIFA 21 companion app has also been announced. The FIFA 21 companion app will be a compact version for the web app and will be available to download on smartphones. The application is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Players will be able to build their FIFA Ultimate Teams on the go with the help of the FIFA 21 companion app.
FIFA 21 will be providing the option to loan players in FUT. Here is the list of the starter loans available in FIFA 21 FUT:
FIFA 21 is set to hit the stores on the 9th of October 2020. Players can play the game early with EA early access and get 10 hours of gameplay time before release. There are 3 editions of FIFA 21 available with varying prices and preorder bonuses. Here are the 3 editions of FIFA 21 with details of price and pre-order bonuses.
