FIFA 21 Web App Launched; Players Can Start Building FIFA 21 FUT Now

The release date for FIFA 21 is just around the corner and the hype is quite massive. FIFA 21 is one of the biggest football and sports games out there today. The game has become really rich and deep over the decades with new installments to the franchise. FIFA has released a FIFA 21 Web app and a FIFA 21 companion app for FIFA 21 FUT. The FIFA 21 Web app helps the players start building their FUT (FIFA ultimate team).

FIFA 21 Web app

The FIFA 21 web app is the FUT application created by FIFA. Through this application, players can buy and sell players from the Ultimate Team Transfer Market, before the official release of the game. Reports suggest that the application will be free for the players, as the FIFA 20 Web app was free too. The web app helps the player to stay a step ahead of the competition.

FIFA 21 Companion App

With the release of the web app, FIFA 21 companion app has also been announced. The FIFA 21 companion app will be a compact version for the web app and will be available to download on smartphones. The application is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Players will be able to build their FIFA Ultimate Teams on the go with the help of the FIFA 21 companion app.

FIFA 21 FUT Loan Players

FIFA 21 will be providing the option to loan players in FUT. Here is the list of the starter loans available in FIFA 21 FUT:

Goalkeeper

Oblak

Ter Stegen

Neuer

Courtois

Ederson

Left Back

Robertson

Jordi Alba

Alex Sandro

Marcelo

Juan Bernat

Center Back

Van Dijk

Sergio Ramos

Koulibaly

Hummels

Varane

Right Back

Alexander-Arnold

Carvajal

Walker

Azpilicueta

Trippier

Left Mid

Son

Guerreiro

Coman

Zaha

Rafa

Center Mid

Kroos

Modric

Pogba

Verratti

Thiago

Right Mid

Sancho

Gnabry

Pizzi

Lucas Moura

Bellarabi

Striker

Lewandowski

Aguero

Kane

Suarez

Aubameyang

When is FIFA 21 Coming out?

FIFA 21 is set to hit the stores on the 9th of October 2020. Players can play the game early with EA early access and get 10 hours of gameplay time before release. There are 3 editions of FIFA 21 available with varying prices and preorder bonuses. Here are the 3 editions of FIFA 21 with details of price and pre-order bonuses.

Standard Edition: $64.99

Up to 3 Rare Gold Packs (1 per week for 3 weeks)

Cover Star Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

Champions Edition: $79.99

Up to 12 Rare Gold Packs, 1 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

3 days early access for FIFA 21

Ultimate Edition: $99.99

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

3 days early access for FIFA 21

Promo Image Source: FIFA 21 FUT news Twitter Handle