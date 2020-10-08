Will Zombies Be In Cold War Beta? Learn More About Cold War Beta Here

The most recent addition to the Call of Duty franchise is called Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. It is meant to be a direct sequel to Call of Duty's Black Ops franchise. The title has its work cut out for it as it will be following the most sold game in Call of Duty's history, last year's Modern Warfare. Cold War is the first game of Call of Duty which will feature on both current-gen consoles and next-gen consoles. Call of Duty has already started creating hype for its game by adding elements of Cold War to its free-to-play, multiplayer, battle royale game, Warzone. The announcement of the Cold War beta has the player wondering -- Will Zombies be in Cold War Beta?

Also read: COD Cold War Zombies Leaked Images Are Actually Real? Here Are The Details

Will Zombies be in Cold War Beta?

Treyarch has added tons of features and modes to play in the Cold War beta. It does not seem like Zombies will be making it to the Beta version of the game. However, Zombies are going to be included in the final product. Cold War Zombies was highly anticipated by the players. Since the announcement of the return of the Zombies mode, the hype for the game has increased tenfold. Unfortunately for the players, they might just have to wait a little longer to try the Cold War Zombies out.

Preordering will provide the players with early access to the game. The pre-order can be digital or a CD copy, the preorder bonus remains the same for both. Players that haven’t pre-ordered the game can wait for the open beta to play it. Cold War beta is concentrated on the multiplayer modes it offers. Check out the Cold War beta modes that players will be able to play below:

Team Deathmatch 6v6

Domination 6v6

VIP Escort

Kill Confirmed 6v6

Combined Arms 12v12

40 player Fireteam Dirty Bomb mode

Also read: Cold War Beta To Release On October 8, 2020: Read More About The Open Beta Access

Cold War Beta release date and time

Cold War beta aims to give the player an idea of what is to be expected from the game. The Cold War Beta will be available for the players through two release dates. The first date is going to be a PS4 exclusive release and the following date will cater to other platforms. The release dates for the Cold War Beta are as follows:

October 8th to October 9th: Cold War Early Access on PS4

October 10th to October 12th: Cold War Open Beta on PS4

October 15th to October 16th: Cold War Early Access on Xbox One and PC

October 17th to October 19th: Cold War Open Beta on Xbox One and PC

Cold War has also given release times for the Beta. They have provided a pre-load option too so that the players can have their games loaded in time for the Beta. The size of the Cold War Beta is 32 GB. The Cold War Beta release times are as follows:

UK: 6 pm (BST)

Europe: 7 pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 1 pm (EDT)

West Coast US: 10 am (PDT)

Check out the Cold War Beta Preload times below:

UK: 4pm (BST)

Europe: 5 pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 11 am (EDT)

West Coast US: 8 am (PDT)

Also read: SPR 208 In Warzone: Know All About The New Sniper In Warzone

Also read: Warzone Season 6 Bunker Locations And Bunker Codes; Know All Details

Promo Image Source: NoahJ456 Twitter Handle