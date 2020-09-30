Fortnite Leaks Suggest A New Mythic Weapon Called 'Mystique's Dual Auto Pistols'

Fortnite is one of the most played games today, enjoyed by a variety of players across all playable platforms. Fortnite has become one of the most hyped games of all time and has become a dominant part of pop culture. A game receiving this amount of fame often has its downsides—leaks of the content for the next season. Fortnite leaks are extremely famous and widely discussed by players on gaming forums. Fortnite has had a very recent leak which shows the possibility of a new mythic weapon.

Fortnite Leaks: New Mythic Weapon

According to various threads, the newest addition to the mythic weapons is going to be Mystique’s Dual Auto Pistols. Mystique is the only character from the Marvel Roster in Fortnite Season 4 that doesn’t have their own mythic weapon or ability. Mystique has an emote that allows the player to transform into another character, but that does not help in dealing any damage to the opponents. Marvel Characters like Venom and Black Panther have also received their very own mythic abilities, except for Mystique.

A person who goes by the name of Mang0e_ on Twitter is responsible for this leak. Mang0e_ tweeted, “Mystique has a Mythic weapon in the works. It's called "Mystique's Dual Auto Pistols", and it appears she will use 2 machine pistols, or twin Uzi's. The guns might have similar stats to the P90's Epic variant. It looks like the machine pistols will finally be in the game!”

Mystique has a Mythic weapon in the works.



It's called "Mystique's Dual Auto Pistols", and it appears she will use 2 machine pistols, or twin Uzi's. The guns might have similar stats to the P90's Epic variant.



It looks like the machine pistols will finally be in the game! pic.twitter.com/6g22WGojuF — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) September 28, 2020

According to the person, the new mythic weapon is two automatic machine pistols or two Uzis. This weapon had already been leaked a year ago, but never made it to the game. Players are assuming that this going to be the time when the weapon finally makes an appearance in the game as Mystique’s very own mythic weapon.

Another reputed leaker and data miner Hypex also had their inputs to the latest leak. Hypex tweeted, “More changes that i found, some pistols were slightly nerfed, and this *UNRELEASED* weapon was nerfed too: Old Damage: 20, 21, 22 New Damage: 15, 16, 17 Fire Rate & Spread: 14 & 0.25, 14 & 0.25, 14 & 0.25.”

More info:

Close Range Damage: 15, 16, 17

Mid Range Damage: 10, 11, 12

Long Range Damage: 6, 6, 7



Clip Size is "32" And the accuracy is pretty good (not OP) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 8, 2019

The weapon looks very similar to Epic’s P90 weapon. But the dual-wielding ability adds an additional punch to the damage output. Here are the predicted stats for the new mythic weapon, ‘Mystique’s Dual Auto Pistols’:

Damage: 20

Firing Rate: 10

Clip Size: 40

Bullets per Shoot: 1

Reload Time: 3.13

Promo image source: Mang0e_ Twitter handle