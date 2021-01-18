Battlefront 2 Error Code 721: Check Out The New Battlefront 2 Error And How To Fix It Here

Multiplayer games are what players normally go for nowadays. Multiplayer games just don’t provide a proper campaign for the players to complete, it also provides the user with the need to dive into the game to be a part of the competitiveness that it carries. Multiplayer games allow the players to play with or against their friends and family through the online feature provided by the game.

Sometimes these online games suffer from errors and bugs that make it impossible for the players to play the game properly. Battlefront is one of those games that is going through an error right now and users want to know more about Battlefront 2 Error Code 721.

Battlefront 2 Error Code 721

Battlefront 2 is facing a bug that has many users asking is Battlefront 2 down. Epic Games have just added Star War Battlefront 2 to the list of free games for the players. Since the game has become free, it has seen a massive surge in the number of players joining the game. This has increased the server load, and many are constantly checking the Battlefront 2 Server Status.

The Battlefront 2 Error 721 tells the players that the game has failed to connect to the EA servers. This issue is mainly created by the server and most of the time to fix it the player can do nothing more than patiently wait or check the Battlefront 2 Server Status. Although sometimes there could be issues taking place from the player’s side. Here are some possible fixes for Battlefront 2 Error 721:

Check if the EA servers are working.

Check if the internet is working and connected properly to the device the player is on.

Restart the router.

Restart the PC or console.

Try changing the default DNS

Try with renewing the IP Configuration

Reinstall the game

Disable UPnP

Check for routing issues with ISP

The Star Wars Battlefront 2 Error code 721 is caused from the server’s side and there is not much a player can do to fix that, these possible fixes might help the player, or they won’t. It mainly depends on the game to fix this issue for the players. Star War Battlefront 2 will be getting rid of this bug in one of the future updates. Battlefront 2 has increased its server capacity up to 3 times to handle the surge in players since the time the game has become free on the Epic Games store.

